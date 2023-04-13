News
Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building
World
2023-04-13 | 08:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building
The Dutch parliament building was evacuated for a short while on Thursday afternoon after a bomb alert that turned out to be false.
Local police said an explosives team had investigated a package at the building in downtown The Hague and had subsequently allowed people to re-enter, about an hour after they had been ordered to leave.
Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders said a fake bomb addressed to him had been the cause of the evacuation.
"A package with a teddy bear and wires addressed to me was delivered to the mail room of parliament", Wilders said in a post on Twitter.
"Luckily without explosives and not dangerous, but certainly no fun."
Wilders, whose far-right Freedom Party has become the Netherlands' second-largest, has been living under tight security measures for years due to death threats.
Reuters
