Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building

World
2023-04-13 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building

The Dutch parliament building was evacuated for a short while on Thursday afternoon after a bomb alert that turned out to be false.

Local police said an explosives team had investigated a package at the building in downtown The Hague and had subsequently allowed people to re-enter, about an hour after they had been ordered to leave.

Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders said a fake bomb addressed to him had been the cause of the evacuation.

"A package with a teddy bear and wires addressed to me was delivered to the mail room of parliament", Wilders said in a post on Twitter.

"Luckily without explosives and not dangerous, but certainly no fun."

Wilders, whose far-right Freedom Party has become the Netherlands' second-largest, has been living under tight security measures for years due to death threats.

 
 

World

Fake

Bomb

Cause

Evacuation

Dutch

Parliament

Building

LBCI Next
Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk
US weekly jobless claims increase as labor market slows
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Fake bombs and failed coup: Moldova smolders on border of Russia's war

LBCI
World
08:41

Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions

LBCI
World
05:13

Biden Irish tour moves to Dublin for parliamentary address, castle banquet

LBCI
World
05:05

Evacuations ordered as tropical cyclone nears Australia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:05

Biden says nothing of ‘great consequence’ in Pentagon leaks

LBCI
World
08:59

Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk

LBCI
World
08:53

US weekly jobless claims increase as labor market slows

LBCI
World
08:45

Poland asks Germany to approve export of old fighter jets to Ukraine: Berlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-12

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Judge Aoun requests return of Salameh's file, travel ban lift anticipated soon

LBCI
Variety
05:09

Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
World
04:32

Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

LBCI
Variety
06:15

Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm

LBCI
Variety
03:03

In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app