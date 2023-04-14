Brands look to China's tropical duty free island paradise for consumer comeback

World
2023-04-14 | 03:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Brands look to China&#39;s tropical duty free island paradise for consumer comeback
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Brands look to China's tropical duty free island paradise for consumer comeback

Representatives of over 3,000 brands including Burberry and Estee Lauder descended on China's Hainan this week to show off their latest wares, hoping to cash in on a post-COVID consumer rebound that has kicked off on the island known for its duty free shopping.

Around 300,000 people are expected to visit the China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan between April 10-15 in what is seen as a comeback for the holiday destination, after it was badly hurt last year by China's tough COVID-19 curbs, including a lengthy lockdown that stranded thousands of tourists there.
 
The province, known at home as the "Hawaii of China", has since 2020 become a major shopping destination in the country as Beijing pushed its travel retail status. It especially boomed during COVID, attracting Chinese shoppers unable to travel abroad due to closed borders.

That has meant that while a rebound in consumption spending has remained sluggish in many parts of the country as the economy struggles to recover, it has started off strong in Hainan after China ended its zero-COVID policy in December: duty free sales on the island rose 20 percent over this year's seven-day Spring Festival holiday period in January.

And China further plans to elevate its status: by 2025, it plans to make the whole island duty free, essentially expanding the 10 percent to 40 percent cheaper prices on goods from beauty, to alcohol and luxury products from 12 existing duty free malls to the entire province.
 
That has made high-end global consumer firms keen to attend the expo as a way of demonstrating their commitment to China, industry executives said.

"Last year here was kind of quiet but this year's expo has been booming," said Amy Imbriaco, general manager of Greater China for luggage and bag maker Tumi. Some 3,300 brands participated this year, versus 2,800 last year, organizers said.

LVMH (LVMH.PA), the world's largest luxury company, reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter sales, more than double analysts' expectations, largely to due to pent-up China demand.

Comestic giants such as Japan's Shiseido (4911.T) promoted products with exclusive packaging for the Hainan market while luxury car brands such as Bentley, Porsche and Ferrari showed off shiny high performance vehicles at the venue.

In the wine and spirits pavilion, makeshift bars were set up to provide taste tests of whiskey and wine, while Diageo (DGE.L) offered soft serve Bailey's-flavored ice-cream.
 
"This year in particular we feel like every exhibitor is presenting new brands and products in order to capture the opportunity presented by China's consumption recovery," said Ella Yu, head of corporate communications for Japanese beauty conglomerate Shiseido (4911.T) in China.
 

World

Brands

China

Tropical

Duty

Free

Island

Paradise

Consumer

Comeback

LBCI Next
ECB needs more rate hikes and faster balance sheet cuts
Cyclone Ilsa hits Australia's northwest, misses iron ore export hub
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-23

China to stabilize automobile, consumer electronics consumption

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

China firm wins Solomon Islands port project as Australia watches on

LBCI
World
06:43

Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, no tsunami risk

LBCI
World
05:53

Orban backs Macron over China remarks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:01

Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general

LBCI
World
06:52

Finnish election winner tasked with forming government

LBCI
World
06:45

Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020

LBCI
World
06:43

Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, no tsunami risk

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-13

Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-15

Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday

LBCI
World
05:18

Cash-loving Germans fret over exploding ATMs as cross-border crime wave hits

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change

LBCI
Press Highlights
09:18

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:37

The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
World
03:05

No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app