ECB needs more rate hikes and faster balance sheet cuts

World
2023-04-14 | 03:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ECB needs more rate hikes and faster balance sheet cuts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
ECB needs more rate hikes and faster balance sheet cuts

The European Central Bank should speed up the reduction of its balance sheet and could stop reinvesting cash from debt maturing in its largest bond buying scheme to complement further interest rate hikes, Belgian policymaker Pierre Wunsch said.

Fighting stubborn inflation, the ECB has raised rates at its fastest pace on record and has been shrinking its bloated balance sheet, all in the hope that more expensive borrowing will thwart demand and curb inflation.
 
"We need to do more on quantitative tightening," Wunsch, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, told Reuters on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. "We could do a full stop of reinvestments this year and even with that, it will take years to run down the portfolio."

The ECB is now allowing 15 billion euros worth of debt per month to expire in its 3.2 trillion euro Asset Purchase Program, and Wunsch argued that this process has gone well so far.

"The market has reacted very well, and our balance sheet is still too big," he said.
 
Wunsch, among the first last year to recognize Europe's inflation problem, also said the ECB needed to keep raising interest rates and the market's expectation for another 75 basis points of increases was "reasonable," but expectations of a rate cut around the turn of the year were not.

"I think May will be about 25 or 50 basis points," Wunsch said. "If there's another upside surprise in core inflation and the (ECB's quarterly) lending survey doesn't look too bad, we might have to do 50," he said. "If there is a positive surprise in core, then perhaps 25 is more appropriate."

Markets now see the ECB raising its 3 percent deposit rate to 3.75 percent by September, but then expect some reversal, contrary to the ECB's guidance that once rates peak, they would stay at that level for a while.

"Given that wage dynamics will be incompatible with the 2 percent inflation target for years and real rates are still low, I don't see any quick reversal of policy once we reach the terminal rate," he said.
 
The euro zone's biggest problem now is that underlying inflation is still rising and appears to be defying all expectations, suggesting that the ECB does not fully understand these price dynamics.

"What is really concerning is that in December we projected core inflation stabilizing at 5 percent before its decline," Wunsch said. "We're now at 5.7 percent, and within a few months the deviation from that December projection could be 1 percentage point."

Core inflation is still going to come down, especially once the big falls in energy costs feed through, but there is a risk it could hold above 3 percent for a longer period, Wunsch added.
 

World

ECB

European Central Bank

More

Rate

Hikes

Faster

Balance

Sheet

Cuts

LBCI Next
Florida lawmakers approve 6-week abortion ban, sending bill to DeSantis for signature
Brands look to China's tropical duty free island paradise for consumer comeback
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Futures muted after jobs data raises odds of more rate hikes

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

India holds key rate in surprise decision, keeps door open for more hikes

LBCI
World
06:30

Federal Reserve can 'hit the mark and hold' with one more rate hike

LBCI
Middle East
05:14

Turkey, Egypt say they will cooperate more closely on Libya

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:01

Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general

LBCI
World
06:52

Finnish election winner tasked with forming government

LBCI
World
06:45

Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020

LBCI
World
06:43

Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, no tsunami risk

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-13

Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-15

Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday

LBCI
World
05:18

Cash-loving Germans fret over exploding ATMs as cross-border crime wave hits

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change

LBCI
Press Highlights
09:18

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:37

The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
World
03:05

No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app