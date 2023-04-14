News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Florida lawmakers approve 6-week abortion ban, sending bill to DeSantis for signature
World
2023-04-14 | 03:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Florida lawmakers approve 6-week abortion ban, sending bill to DeSantis for signature
Florida's Republican-led House of Representatives on Thursday gave final approval to a six-week abortion ban, setting the stage for abortion access to be drastically curtailed in the state and across the US South.
Lawmakers in the Florida House approved the ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in a 70-40 vote. The bill passed the state Senate by a vote of 26-13 on April 3.
Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the legislation, which makes exceptions for abortions in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life or health are at serious risk.
The Republican governor signed the state's current 15-week ban into law last year and has said he supports further limits.
Backing more severe restrictions could carry political risks for DeSantis, who is expected to seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
Abortion has emerged as a potent political issue in the US since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, with polls showing that support for abortion rights helped Democrats outperform Republicans in November's midterm elections.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Wednesday found that about 50 percent of Americans strongly or somewhat oppose a national six-week abortion ban, including 44 percent of Republicans. The same poll showed that 43 percent of Republicans said they were less likely to vote for a politician who supports limiting access to abortion.
"The ban flies in the face of fundamental freedoms and is out of step with the views of the vast majority of the people of Florida and of all the United States," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
Debate over the Florida measure lasted several hours on Thursday. Republican supporters of the bill said the law safeguarded women's health by making exceptions for dangerous pregnancies, and insisted doctors should not hesitate to perform life-saving abortions as the law allows.
"We have the opportunity to lead the national debate about the importance of protecting life and giving every child the opportunity to be born," said Republican Representative Jenna Persons-Mulicka, a sponsor of the bill.
Democrats said the bill would harm women and that Republicans were prioritizing their religious beliefs and political gain over the health of their constituents.
"We are propping up a political agenda on the backs of women and birthing people," said Democratic Representative Michele Rayner-Goolsby.
The fate of the ban will depend on the outcome of a court challenge to the state's 15-week abortion ban, which abortion providers have argued violates the state constitutional right to privacy.
If the Florida Supreme Court rules that the 15-week ban is constitutional, the six-week ban would take effect 30 days later.
Patients from across the US Southeast have been traveling to Florida to end their pregnancies since the US Supreme Court gutted federal abortion rights. Most other states in the region have already banned the procedure at early stages of pregnancy.
"It will turn Florida from one of the Southeast’s last access points for abortion to one that severely limits care," Alexandra Mandado, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida, said of the ban.
Reuters
World
Florida
US
Lawmakers
Approve
Abortion
Ban
Sending
Bill
DeSantis
Signature
Next
Germany FM urges China to tell Russia to stop war
ECB needs more rate hikes and faster balance sheet cuts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-01
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
World
2023-03-01
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
0
World
2023-04-12
Abortion pill opponents urge US appeals court to allow ban
World
2023-04-12
Abortion pill opponents urge US appeals court to allow ban
0
World
2023-04-02
Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks
World
2023-04-02
Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks
0
Variety
2023-03-27
Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly
Variety
2023-03-27
Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
0
World
06:52
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government
World
06:52
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government
0
World
06:45
Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020
World
06:45
Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020
0
World
06:43
Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, no tsunami risk
World
06:43
Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, no tsunami risk
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-13
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
World
2023-04-13
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
0
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
0
World
05:18
Cash-loving Germans fret over exploding ATMs as cross-border crime wave hits
World
05:18
Cash-loving Germans fret over exploding ATMs as cross-border crime wave hits
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
2
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
3
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
4
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
6
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
8
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store