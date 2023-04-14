News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden to wrap up 'homecoming' tour with West of Ireland rally
World
2023-04-14 | 06:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Biden to wrap up 'homecoming' tour with West of Ireland rally
US President Joe Biden on Friday was set to wrap up his nostalgic three-day tour to Ireland, the longest ever by an US leader, with a rally in the West of Ireland hometown of his great-great-great-grandfather.
The tour, a celebration of his close links to his ancestral homeland and deep Catholic faith, has provided a preview of his planned 2024 re-election campaign, with enthusiastic flag-waving crowds, photo-ops with babies and long, loquacious speeches.
"He draws energy from politics, he draws energy from people. He's a natural politician," said Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin, who spent Wednesday afternoon with Biden greeting crowds in County Louth in the northeast.
"There's no waning of the appetite is what I would have detected in those last few days," Martin told state broadcaster RTE.
Biden started his tour on Wednesday in Belfast on a more serious note by urging political leaders there to restore their powersharing government. On Thursday, he became the fourth US president to address the Irish parliament and attended a state banquet at Dublin Castle.
After leaving Dublin, Biden was due to visit the Catholic shrine at Knock, in northwestern Ireland, where he will be presented with a stone from the gable wall of the Church where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared in 1879.
He will later travel to Ballina, the home town of Biden's great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt, who emigrated to the United States with his wife and their eight children in 1851.
Biden will address a crowd in front of St Muredach's Cathedral, whose construction Blewitt was involved with in the 1820s.
"It is a homecoming for him," said Joe Blewitt, a distant cousin of Biden's. "He's so proud of his roots."
Ahead of the visit the town was being decorated with US flags, bunting and cardboard cutouts of Biden peering out of windows. A mural of Biden overlooked the local school.
"This is massive for the town," said pub owner Michael Carr, 52, who compared the impact on future tourism to that of actor John Wayne's visit to the fellow County Mayo town of Cong in 1951 to shoot The Quiet Man. "This is going to last for 40 years."
Reuters
World
Joe Biden
Wrap Up
Homecoming
Tour
West
Ireland
Rally
Next
Brazil's Lula meets Xi in Beijing after lashing out at US dollar, IMF
German economy expected to skirt recession
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:08
Cyclone Ilsa hits Australia's northwest, misses iron ore export hub
World
03:08
Cyclone Ilsa hits Australia's northwest, misses iron ore export hub
0
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
0
World
2023-04-13
French unions rally supporters to the streets ahead of pension ruling
World
2023-04-13
French unions rally supporters to the streets ahead of pension ruling
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
Federation of Tourism Unions urge against holding municipal elections during summer
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
Federation of Tourism Unions urge against holding municipal elections during summer
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:34
A flawed but useful economic model for a bleak age
World
07:34
A flawed but useful economic model for a bleak age
0
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
0
World
06:52
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government
World
06:52
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government
0
World
06:45
Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020
World
06:45
Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
0
World
2023-04-13
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
World
2023-04-13
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
0
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
2
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
3
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
4
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
6
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
8
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store