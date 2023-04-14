News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Man suspected of leaking secret US documents to appear in court
World
2023-04-14 | 06:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Man suspected of leaking secret US documents to appear in court
A 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air Force National Guard suspected of leaking highly classified military intelligence records online will make his initial appearance before a federal judge in Boston on Friday.
Jack Douglas Teixeira, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, was arrested by the FBI at his home on Thursday without incident.
The leaked classified documents at the heart of the investigation were posted online on a social media website in March and perhaps earlier, but news of their existence did not come to light until it was reported by the New York Times last week.
It is believed to be the most serious security breach since more than 700,000 documents, videos and diplomatic cables appeared on the WikiLeaks website in 2010.
U.S. officials are still assessing the damage done by the leaks, which included records showing purported details of Ukrainian military vulnerabilities and information about allies including Israel, South Korea and Turkey.
Although charging documents for Teixeira have not yet been made public, U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he was being arrested in connection with "an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defense information."
Anyone convicted of willfully transmitting national defense information can face up to 10 years in prison. Teixeira could potentially face a longer sentence depending on what charges are brought against him.
In the WikiLeaks case, the leaker - U.S. Army Private First Class Chelsea Manning - was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison. Democratic President Barack Obama later commuted her sentence.
The Justice Department opened a formal criminal probe last week into the current leaks, after a referral from the Department of Defense. The leak was a "deliberate, criminal act," the Pentagon said on Thursday, adding that the military had taken steps to review distribution lists and ensure people receiving information had a need to know.
It was not clear whether Teixeira had yet secured legal representation.
Reuters has reviewed more than 50 of the documents, labeled "Secret" and "Top Secret," but has not independently verified their authenticity. The number of documents leaked is likely to be over 100.
The U.S. is still fighting to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from London to face criminal charges in connection with the 2010 leak.
Reuters
World
US
Air Force
Guard
Leak
Military
Intelligence
Federal
Judge
Next
Federal Reserve can 'hit the mark and hold' with one more rate hike
Macron visits Notre-Dame to mark fire anniversary
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
00:57
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
World
00:57
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
0
World
2023-04-13
Source of leaked US documents worked on military base
World
2023-04-13
Source of leaked US documents worked on military base
0
World
2023-04-10
Kremlin, asked if Russia behind US intelligence leaks, says Moscow is always blamed for everything
World
2023-04-10
Kremlin, asked if Russia behind US intelligence leaks, says Moscow is always blamed for everything
0
World
07:34
A flawed but useful economic model for a bleak age
World
07:34
A flawed but useful economic model for a bleak age
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:34
A flawed but useful economic model for a bleak age
World
07:34
A flawed but useful economic model for a bleak age
0
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
0
World
06:52
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government
World
06:52
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government
0
World
06:45
Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020
World
06:45
Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
0
World
2023-04-13
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
World
2023-04-13
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
0
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
Middle East
2023-03-15
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE on Thursday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
2
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
3
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
4
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
6
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
8
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store