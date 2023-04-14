Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020

The dollar headed for its longest stretch of weekly losses in almost three years on Friday, as traders ramped up expectations of an imminent end to the US Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle following signs that inflation may be cooling.



Data on Thursday showed US wholesale prices, as measured by the producer price index (PPI), fell by the most in nearly three years last month, a day after data showed the consumer index - CPI - was also softening as expected.

The dollar index , which measures the performance of the US currency against six others, slid to a roughly one-year low of 100.78.



It was last down 0.1 percent at 100.90, and was headed for a weekly decline of more than 1 percent , its steepest drop since January. This would mark a fifth straight weekly loss, the longest such stretch since July 2020.



"The CPI rise was close to expectations, so it's a significant market reaction for what was a fairly consensus outcome and I think that is a measure of how negative sentiment is on the dollar at the moment," RBC Capital Markets chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

"It’s kind of hard to fight that, even if you don’t really agree with it, which we don’t," he said.



RBC Capital Markets have a year-end target of $1.03 for the euro/dollar pair, which on Friday, was trading around $1.1061, up 0.1 percent on the day and at one-year highs.



Out of the G10 currencies, investors hold the largest bearish position in the dollar against the euro.



Weekly data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows money managers collectively held a $19.631 billion long position in the euro, while holding short positions against the yen, sterling, the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars, and the Swiss franc.



"The easiest way to express a dollar-negative view has been with the euro," Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, said.



The next data point for investors are US monthly retail sales at 1230 GMT, which will give a steer on how the US consumer held up in the face of turmoil in the banking sector that brought down two regional lenders and hammered shares in others.