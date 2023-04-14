News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government
World
2023-04-14 | 06:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government
Nearly two weeks after his party narrowly won Finland's general elections, center-right leader Petteri Orpo pushed ahead Friday with the task of cobbling together a coalition after getting the green light from parliament.
Orpo said he hoped to indicate by May 1 as to which parties would join the lineup after the legislature entrusted him with forming the next government.
On April 2, his party ousted a left-of-center coalition led by Sanna Marin's Social Democrats.
The SDP fell to third place with 43 seats in the 200-member parliament, behind Orpo's National Coalition with 48 seats and the far-right Finns Party with 46.
Finnish politics have a long history of coalition governments, although by tradition the largest party takes the prime minister's job.
Orpo, 53, gave no indication as to which side of the political divide he wanted to ally himself with.
His main options are a coalition across the political divide with the SDP, or a rightwing government with the Finns Party.
"The key question is how we secure the Finnish welfare society, its equal, good, high-quality services. In my thinking, this is based on a healthy public economy and a growing economy," he told a news conference.
Orpo said he had sent all parliamentary groups a list of 24 questions to "map out" their views on a range of issues.
Responses are expected by Tuesday, but Orpo said he had not set a deadline for forming a government base.
"It is more important to find certainty about the basis we'll go forward with rather than having a specific date, but it should probably be ready around May Day."
Orpo said that after the elections he had been in contact with the other parties "pretty equally".
While the Finns Party is closer to the center-right when it comes to economics -- the most important election issue for Orpo -- allying with the far right would make it harder for him to find other parties to build a majority.
Marin, 37, a popular but polarizing figure, announced last week she planned to step away from the political limelight, quitting as party leader in September but remaining an MP.
AFP
World
Finnish
Election
Winner
Tasked
Forming
Government
Next
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
MP Abdallah calls for presidential election, government formation
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
MP Abdallah calls for presidential election, government formation
0
World
06:39
Finnish embassy in Moscow receives letter containing powder - RIA
World
06:39
Finnish embassy in Moscow receives letter containing powder - RIA
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:04
No good evidence yet proving COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
World
08:04
No good evidence yet proving COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
0
Variety
07:49
European privacy watchdog creates ChatGPT task force
Variety
07:49
European privacy watchdog creates ChatGPT task force
0
World
07:39
Crowded skies and seas
World
07:39
Crowded skies and seas
0
World
07:36
Trump, other 2024 hopefuls seek NRA's blessing amid spate of shootings
World
07:36
Trump, other 2024 hopefuls seek NRA's blessing amid spate of shootings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Turkey's central bank urges banks to avoid creating forex demand, bankers say
Middle East
2023-04-12
Turkey's central bank urges banks to avoid creating forex demand, bankers say
0
Variety
2023-03-24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Variety
2023-03-24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
0
World
2023-04-04
France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister
World
2023-04-04
France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
3
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
4
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
5
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
6
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
8
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store