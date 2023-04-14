Finnish election winner tasked with forming government

World
2023-04-14 | 06:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Finnish election winner tasked with forming government

Nearly two weeks after his party narrowly won Finland's general elections, center-right leader Petteri Orpo pushed ahead Friday with the task of cobbling together a coalition after getting the green light from parliament.

Orpo said he hoped to indicate by May 1 as to which parties would join the lineup after the legislature entrusted him with forming the next government.

On April 2, his party ousted a left-of-center coalition led by Sanna Marin's Social Democrats. 

The SDP fell to third place with 43 seats in the 200-member parliament, behind Orpo's National Coalition with 48 seats and the far-right Finns Party with 46. 

Finnish politics have a long history of coalition governments, although by tradition the largest party takes the prime minister's job.

Orpo, 53, gave no indication as to which side of the political divide he wanted to ally himself with. 

His main options are a coalition across the political divide with the SDP, or a rightwing government with the Finns Party. 

"The key question is how we secure the Finnish welfare society, its equal, good, high-quality services. In my thinking, this is based on a healthy public economy and a growing economy," he told a news conference. 

Orpo said he had sent all parliamentary groups a list of 24 questions to "map out" their views on a range of issues. 

Responses are expected by Tuesday, but Orpo said he had not set a deadline for forming a government base.

"It is more important to find certainty about the basis we'll go forward with rather than having a specific date, but it should probably be ready around May Day." 

Orpo said that after the elections he had been in contact with the other parties "pretty equally". 

While the Finns Party is closer to the center-right when it comes to economics -- the most important election issue for Orpo -- allying with the far right would make it harder for him to find other parties to build a majority. 

Marin, 37, a popular but polarizing figure, announced last week she planned to step away from the political limelight, quitting as party leader in September but remaining an MP.
 
AFP

World

Finnish

Election

Winner

Tasked

Forming

Government

LBCI Next
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
Dollar set for longest stretch of weekly losses since 2020
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-09

MP Abdallah calls for presidential election, government formation

LBCI
World
06:39

Finnish embassy in Moscow receives letter containing powder - RIA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:04

No good evidence yet proving COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC

LBCI
Variety
07:49

European privacy watchdog creates ChatGPT task force

LBCI
World
07:39

Crowded skies and seas

LBCI
World
07:36

Trump, other 2024 hopefuls seek NRA's blessing amid spate of shootings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

Turkey's central bank urges banks to avoid creating forex demand, bankers say

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-15

Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

France to raise reservist age to 70: defense minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app