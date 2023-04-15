Brazil, China urge more climate change funding from developed countries

World
2023-04-15 | 04:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Brazil, China urge more climate change funding from developed countries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Brazil, China urge more climate change funding from developed countries

Developed countries should speed up agreed climate change mitigation investments and technology development, said a joint statement from Brazil and China on Friday.

"We remain very concerned that funding provided by developed countries continues to fall short of the commitment of $100 billion per year," said the statement signed by Presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Xi Jinping, referring to the 2009 COP15 climate action commitments.

Lula arrived in China, Brazil's top trading partner, on Tuesday to meet Xi and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang.

The statement also announced the two countries will create a special subcommittee on climate change within the Sino-Brazilian High Level Commission for Consultation and Cooperation (COSBAN) to cooperate on policy and technical issues.

The call to developed countries also includes a promise to fight "green trade barriers" and to act together with developing countries in international forums.

Brazil is negotiating with China to create a bilateral green investment fund to finance and subsidize developing green and renewable energy in both countries. An announcement of some kind was expected during the trip, but did not happen due to lack of time for negotiations.

Another point in the declaration was an agreement to build an additional monitoring satellite to help monitor forests, and the promise to take collective action against illegal deforestation and international timber sales.

Reuters 
 

World

Brazil

China

Climate

Climate Change

Funding

Countries

Chinese

Brazilian

LBCI Next
G7 needs to help emerging countries in reducing emissions, Japan's Nishimura says
When it comes to climate risk, investors prize disclosure, report suggests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

'Brazil is back!' Lula says during state visit to China

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Japan's three megabanks to face votes on climate change

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Mongolia grass fires threaten border with China - Chinese state media

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Alga Biosciences wants to help climate change, one bovine burp at a time

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:40

US regulator calls for greater scrutiny of hedge funds after bond turmoil - FT

LBCI
World
05:35

Weak retail sales, manufacturing output data point to slowing US economy

LBCI
World
04:59

G7 needs to help emerging countries in reducing emissions, Japan's Nishimura says

LBCI
World
04:31

When it comes to climate risk, investors prize disclosure, report suggests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:20

Internet abuzz over suspected redesigned Tesla Model 3

LBCI
World
05:35

Weak retail sales, manufacturing output data point to slowing US economy

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-14

Arab nations gather to discuss ending Syria's long isolation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app