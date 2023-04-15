US regulator calls for greater scrutiny of hedge funds after bond turmoil - FT

US regulator calls for greater scrutiny of hedge funds after bond turmoil - FT
US regulator calls for greater scrutiny of hedge funds after bond turmoil - FT

Gary Gensler, the chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, said that hedge funds and other parts of the shadow banking system need to face greater scrutiny after last month's upheaval in US government bonds, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Gensler told the FT that reducing the risks from speculative funds and non-banking financial institutions was "more important than ever".

