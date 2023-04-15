War would bring disaster to China too, Taiwan presidential contender says

World
2023-04-15 | 09:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
War would bring disaster to China too, Taiwan presidential contender says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
War would bring disaster to China too, Taiwan presidential contender says

War over Taiwan would bring about a "global catastrophe" that China would find it hard to bear, the presidential candidate for Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), William Lai, said on Saturday.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, staged war games around the island this month, expressing its anger at a meeting in Los Angeles between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China said it had tested precision strikes and a blockade of Taiwan, whose government denounced the drills and rejects Beijing's territorial claims.

Speaking at a campaign event in southern Taiwan's Tainan, Lai, currently Taiwan's vice president, said a war would have no winners, something he hoped China properly understood.

"China should clearly realize that once war is launched on Taiwan, Taiwan will admittedly be directly harmed but it will also cause a global catastrophe China will find it hard to bear," Lai said, according to comments provided by the DPP.

Lai formally became the party's presidential candidate this week. After two terms in office, Tsai is constitutionally barred from running again in next January's election.

Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang, or KMT, traditionally favors close ties with China and has repeatedly criticized the DPP for being hostile and antagonistic to Beijing.

The KMT has yet to decide its presidential candidate.

Lai said as China had not renounced the use of force over Taiwan, the island must make ready its defenses, but noted nobody wants to "take the initiative to attack China".

He said he would not abandon any chance at peace, reiterating Tsai's call for dialogue with China based on equality and respect.

China has rebuffed Tsai's calls for talks, believing her to be a separatist. Both she and Lai say that only Taiwan's people can decide the island's future.

Lai angered China in 2018 while he was premier, telling parliament he was a "Taiwan independence worker" and that his position was that Taiwan was a sovereign, independent country - a red line for Beijing.


Reuters 
 

World

War

Disaster

China

Taiwan

Presidential

LBCI Next
Hong Kong to make climate disclosures mandatory for issuers
No good evidence yet proving COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-07

China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

China warns US House Speaker not to meet Taiwan president

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:40

France's Macron signs contested pension law as unions plan more protests

LBCI
World
09:05

US bank giants ride rate rises, keep storm clouds at bay

LBCI
World
08:27

US, Vietnam say they hope to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi

LBCI
World
06:37

Shanghai pushes carmakers for automotive chip investments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-30

Deputies of the European Parliament to present a resolution on the return of Syrian refugees: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East
00:52

Political solution is only way to end Syrian crisis: Arab FMs in Jeddah

LBCI
Middle East
08:15

Sudan paramilitaries say they have seized key sites in apparent coup bid

LBCI
World
09:05

US bank giants ride rate rises, keep storm clouds at bay

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app