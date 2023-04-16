Spanish PM apologizes over sexual consent law reform loophole

World
2023-04-16 | 05:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Spanish PM apologizes over sexual consent law reform loophole
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Spanish PM apologizes over sexual consent law reform loophole

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez apologized in an interview published on Sunday to victims of sexual abuse over a sexual violence law that included a loophole enabling at least 978 imprisoned offenders to get their sentences reduced or ended early.

The "Only Yes Is Yes" law, which arose partly as a result of public outrage over the so-called Wolf Pack case, centered on consent and was meant to resolve cases where defendants were convicted of the lesser crime of sexual abuse because victims had not resisted out of fear.

But because the new law carries a lower minimum sentence - the result of merging the crimes of sexual abuse and aggression - it has enabled some perpetrators convicted before it took effect to successfully seek reduced sentences or early release.

After the law was passed in October, sentences in 978 cases have been reduced and 104 prisoners have been released early as of March 31, the General Council of the Judiciary - the top body of judges - said last week.

"Some of these releases or reviews are not final, they can still be appealed. But in any case, there has been an undesired effect that we have to resolve," Sanchez said in an interview with El Correo newspaper.

"If we have to apologize to the victims, I apologize to the victims."

The issue has split the three-year-old coalition, with the Socialists keen to reform the law but their ruling partners Unidas Podemos resisting their suggestions.

Combating gender violence had been high on the coalition's agenda since the "Wolf Pack" case, in which five men referring to themselves by that name were jailed for the lesser crime of sexual abuse in 2018 after gang-raping a young woman at the Pamplona bull-running festival in 2016.

 
 

World

Spanish

PM

Apologize

Sexual

Consent

Law

Reform

Loophole

Spain

LBCI Next
As Germany ends nuclear era, activist says there is still more to do
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Spain PM urges Asia to open market to Western companies

LBCI
World
2023-03-29

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein case, plaintiffs' lawyer says

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Spain's PM easily defeats no-confidence motion brought by far right

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Spain, Netherlands back quick deal on EU power market reform

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:32

Nigeria's electoral body voids result in Adamawa governorship race

LBCI
World
08:27

Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier's refusal to work Sundays

LBCI
World
08:11

More than 6,000 troops to play role in Charles’ coronation

LBCI
World
08:06

Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Mongolia grass fires threaten border with China - Chinese state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption

LBCI
World
08:01

Britain eyes development roles in Japan offshore wind –official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app