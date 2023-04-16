News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Key excerpts from G7 statement on energy and climate change
World
2023-04-16 | 06:50
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Key excerpts from G7 statement on energy and climate change
The Group of Seven rich nations on Sunday set big new targets for solar power and offshore wind capacity, agreeing to speed up renewable energy development and move toward a quicker phase-out of fossil fuels.
Below are key extracts from the G7 climate, energy and environment ministers' communique, including the annex.
"We condemn Russia's illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.”
"We stand ready to support the sustainable and resilient recovery and green reconstruction of Ukraine."
"Recognizing the primary need to accelerate the clean energy transition through energy savings and gas demand reduction, investment in the gas sector can be appropriate to help address potential market shortfalls provoked by the crisis, subject to clearly defined national circumstances, and if implemented in a manner consistent with our climate objectives and without creating lock-in effects, for example by ensuring that projects are integrated into national strategies for the development of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen."
"The G7 contributes to expanding renewable energy globally and bringing down costs by strengthening capacity including through a collective increase in offshore wind capacity of 150 gigawatts by 2030 based on each country's existing targets and a collective increase of solar (photovoltaic) to more than 1 terawatt by 2030."
"(We) reaffirm our commitment to achieving a fully or predominantly decarbonized power sector by 2035, and prioritizing concrete and timely steps towards the goal of accelerating the phase-out of domestic unabated coal power generation in a manner consistent with keeping a limit of 1.5°C temperature rise;
"We call on and will work with other countries to end new unabated coal-fired power generation projects globally as soon as possible to accelerate the clean energy transition in a just manner."
"We recognize low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and its derivatives such as ammonia should be developed and used where they are impactful as effective emission reduction tools to advance de-carbonization across sectors and industries, notably in hard-to-abate sectors in industry and transportation.
"We also note that some countries are exploring the use of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and its derivatives in the power sector to work towards zero-emission thermal power generation if this can be aligned with a 1.5°C pathway and our collective goal for a fully or predominantly decarbonized power sector by 2035."
"We reaffirm the growing importance of critical minerals for the clean energy transition and the need to prevent economic and security risks caused by vulnerable supply chains, monopolization, lack of diversification of existing suppliers of critical minerals;
"We are fully committed to maintain products containing critical minerals and raw materials in the economy as long as possible;
"We emphasize the importance of countering geopolitical risks, including with respect to critical minerals, for the clean energy transition.
"We boost up developing new mines and supply chains for critical minerals in a responsible manner that promotes transparency and traceability to meet the rising demand.
"Currently $13 billion fiscal support that can be used for domestic and foreign projects is prepared across the G7 countries."
"We underline our commitment, in the context of a global effort, to accelerate the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels so as to achieve net zero in energy systems by 2050 at the latest;
"We stress that fossil fuel subsidies are inconsistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement."
"Those countries that opt to use nuclear energy recognize its potential to provide affordable low-carbon energy that can reduce dependence on fossil fuels;
"They also commit to support the development and construction of nuclear reactors, such as small modular and other advanced reactors with advanced safety systems in line with (International Atomic Energy Agency) safety standards."
"We are committed to end plastic pollution, with the ambition to reduce additional plastic pollution to zero by 2040."
"We reaffirm our commitment to a highly decarbonized road sector by 2030;
"We recognize the range of pathways that G7- and beyond-G7 members are adopting to approach this goal. We are committed to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions in the road sector by 2050, and underline that a transition over the coming decade to infrastructure and a vehicle fleet that supports zero emissions transport is critical."
"We highlight the various actions that each of us is taking to decarbonize our vehicle fleet, including such domestic policies that are designed to achieve 100% or the overwhelming penetration of sales of light duty vehicles (LDVs) as zero emission vehicles (ZEV) by 2035 and beyond; to achieve 100 percent electrified vehicles in new passenger car sales by 2035."
"We note the opportunity to collectively reduce by at least 50%, CO2 emissions from G7 vehicle stock by 2035 or earlier relative to the level in 2000 as a halfway point to achieving net zero."
Reuters
World
Key
G7
Statement
Energy
Climate
Change
Carbon
Energy
Next
EU leaders beat a path to Xi’s door seeking China’s help
China relationship will be determined by Beijing's behavior, EU policy chief says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-12
Japan climate group urges more renewable energy, effective carbon pricing
World
2023-04-12
Japan climate group urges more renewable energy, effective carbon pricing
0
World
05:10
Australia climate change activists 'halt' coal train, 50 charged
World
05:10
Australia climate change activists 'halt' coal train, 50 charged
0
World
2023-04-15
Brazil, China urge more climate change funding from developed countries
World
2023-04-15
Brazil, China urge more climate change funding from developed countries
0
World
2023-04-14
Swedish inflation falls on lower energy prices
World
2023-04-14
Swedish inflation falls on lower energy prices
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:20
Pope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded
World
09:20
Pope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded
0
World
09:14
Wall Street Week Ahead Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on US economy's resilience
World
09:14
Wall Street Week Ahead Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on US economy's resilience
0
World
08:32
Nigeria's electoral body voids result in Adamawa governorship race
World
08:32
Nigeria's electoral body voids result in Adamawa governorship race
0
World
08:27
Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier's refusal to work Sundays
World
08:27
Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier's refusal to work Sundays
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:17
Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
Middle East
08:17
Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
0
World
2023-04-05
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
World
2023-04-05
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
Variety
2023-04-12
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
2023-04-12
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
2
Lebanon News
05:58
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
Lebanon News
05:58
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
3
Middle East
04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
Middle East
04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
4
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
5
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
6
World
05:17
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
World
05:17
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
8
World
05:02
Russia's Wagner releases over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter
World
05:02
Russia's Wagner releases over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store