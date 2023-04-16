'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule

World
2023-04-16 | 07:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Era has passed&#39; as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule

Beijing's subway has dropped mandatory mask requirements for travelers, local media reported on Sunday, days after a Chinese health expert said the threat of COVID-19 to humans is no longer at a serious level.

The mask move is in line with broader measures by China, which said last week it was now no longer mandatory to wear face masks when using public transport, according to state media.

"It's as if an era has passed," a user said on China's popular social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu, as social media was abuzz with news of the rules being eased.

Staff at a Beijing subway station tore down signs reminding people to wear masks, Beijing Daily reported.

The pandemic is nearing its end, based on World Health Organization data, said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the China Daily.

China, which dismantled its strict COVID rules in December, said the latest official data indicated the COVID positivity rate went up slightly in early April, according to the Global Times. However, respiratory specialists said it was unlikely China would experience another big wave of infections nationwide.

China has declared victory over COVID several times, highlighting the government's response and handling of the pandemic.

Some people on social media voiced concerns over the relaxation of mask rules, saying the virus remains a threat.

"Let's hope there will not be a second wave of infections," a user on China's Twitter-like social media Weibo site said.

Masks are optional on public transport and in supermarkets, movie theatres and other indoor places with large gatherings, Xinhua news reported.

Masks remain mandatory when a person has tested positive for COVID or is displaying symptoms, during local outbreaks and in medical institutions and nursing homes, the report said.

Chinese cities have been scrapping mask mandates for several weeks, including Hong Kong, which ended mask requirements on March 1.

 
 

World

Beijing

Subway

Drop

Mandatory

COVID

Mask

Rule

China

LBCI Next
Britain eyes development roles in Japan offshore wind –official
Polish ban on Ukrainian grain and food imports to apply to transit, says minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:42

China relationship will be determined by Beijing's behavior, EU policy chief says

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

No good evidence yet proving COVID came from animals, says former head of China CDC

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Alibaba to roll out generative AI across apps, Beijing flags new rules

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

China to attend IMF meeting in Washington after COVID hiatus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:20

Pope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded

LBCI
World
09:14

Wall Street Week Ahead Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on US economy's resilience

LBCI
World
08:32

Nigeria's electoral body voids result in Adamawa governorship race

LBCI
World
08:27

Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier's refusal to work Sundays

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:17

Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption

LBCI
Middle East
04:10

Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building

LBCI
Middle East
04:06

Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:48

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
World
05:17

Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr

LBCI
World
05:02

Russia's Wagner releases over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app