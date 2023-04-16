News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Britain eyes development roles in Japan offshore wind –official
World
2023-04-16 | 08:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Britain eyes development roles in Japan offshore wind –official
Britain wants to take part in developing Japan's offshore wind power via options ranging from the participation of its energy companies to providing financing and insurance, Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps told Reuters.
The Group of Seven rich nations have agreed to speed up the development of renewable energy following their two-day meeting in Sapporo in northern Japan, pledging to collectively increase offshore wind capacity by 150 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and solar capacity to more than 1 terawatt.
The UK is one of the world's largest offshore wind markets, with more than 10 GW of installed capacity. It plans to boost its capacity to as much as 50 GW by the end of the decade, with BP (BP. L) and Shell (SHEL.L) actively expanding in the area.
"I think the British input (in Japan) is probably both the energy companies - the physical side of it - but also the finance side of it, the finance mechanism, the insurance, the technical know-how consultancy," Shapps said.
Prior to the G7 energy and climate summit in Sapporo, Shapps spent a couple of days discussing possible cooperation with Japan's government and industry, he said.
Japan has launched a second major round of public auctions to select operators for four new areas capable of generating 1.8 GW of offshore wind power. It wants to install up to 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and up to 45 GW by 2040.
Shapps did not specifically mention the offshore wind power auctions but said there were "very broad areas of cooperation between UK and Japan" in offshore wind development.
He also noted the targets set by G7 on solar and offshore wind generation were "overall" for the group.
"It is not broken down into individual countries and I suspect that some countries will over achieve on the overall comparative input partly because of geography... or windier places," Shapps said.
Reuters
World
Britain
Development
Roles
Japan
Offshore
Wind
Next
Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike
'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-10
Japan's Mitsubishi, others raise $692 million for Monsoon wind project in Laos
World
2023-04-10
Japan's Mitsubishi, others raise $692 million for Monsoon wind project in Laos
0
World
2023-03-23
Germany's EnBW, investors commit to $2.6 billion offshore wind farm
World
2023-03-23
Germany's EnBW, investors commit to $2.6 billion offshore wind farm
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Q&A: From oil to offshore wind, Ørsted transformed
Variety
2023-03-20
Q&A: From oil to offshore wind, Ørsted transformed
0
World
2023-03-14
Japan, Britain, Italy defense ministers to meet in Tokyo this week
World
2023-03-14
Japan, Britain, Italy defense ministers to meet in Tokyo this week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:20
Pope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded
World
09:20
Pope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded
0
World
09:14
Wall Street Week Ahead Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on US economy's resilience
World
09:14
Wall Street Week Ahead Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on US economy's resilience
0
World
08:32
Nigeria's electoral body voids result in Adamawa governorship race
World
08:32
Nigeria's electoral body voids result in Adamawa governorship race
0
World
08:27
Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier's refusal to work Sundays
World
08:27
Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier's refusal to work Sundays
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:17
Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
Middle East
08:17
Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
0
World
2023-04-05
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
World
2023-04-05
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
Variety
2023-04-12
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
2023-04-12
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
2
Lebanon News
05:58
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
Lebanon News
05:58
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
3
Middle East
04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
Middle East
04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
4
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
5
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
6
World
05:17
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
World
05:17
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
8
World
05:02
Russia's Wagner releases over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter
World
05:02
Russia's Wagner releases over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store