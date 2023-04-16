News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier's refusal to work Sundays
World
2023-04-16 | 08:27
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Supreme Court considers Christian mail carrier's refusal to work Sundays
An evangelical Christian former mail carrier's fight with the US Postal Service over his refusal to work on Sundays gives the Supreme Court another chance to widen religious rights but also has led to a debate over whether religious people are more legally deserving than others to weekend days off from work.
The justices are set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an appeal by Gerald Groff, a former mail carrier in Pennsylvania, of a lower court's ruling rejecting his claim of religious discrimination against the Postal Service for refusing to exempt him from working on Sundays, when he observes the Christian Sabbath. Groff sued after being disciplined for repeatedly failing to show up when assigned a Sunday work shift.
The court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, has a track record of expanding religious rights in recent years, often siding with Christian plaintiffs. A ruling favoring Groff could make it harder for businesses to deny a variety of religious accommodations to employees.
"The whole point of religious accommodation is you have to make special or favored arrangements in order to have an inclusive workforce," said Alan Reinach, one of Groff's attorneys.
Boston University School of Law employment law expert Michael Harper said that a ruling favoring Groff could "give a preference to the religious because they get to stay home on their Sabbath or their day of rest" that would be denied to nonreligious people.
Harper added, "Whenever you depart from neutral standards it creates the potential for greater friction in the workplace."
Unions representing postal workers urged the Supreme Court to carefully consider the issue of hardship that religious accommodations for some employees could have on co-workers.
"A day off is not the special privilege of the religious. Days off, especially on the weekend, are when parents can spend the day with children who are otherwise in school, when people can spend time on the other necessities of life, when the community enjoys a common day of rest for churchgoers and the nonreligious alike," the American Postal Workers Union said in a brief.
Groff's case centers on a federal anti-discrimination law called Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on religion and other factors including race, sex and national origin.
Under Title VII, employers must make allowances for a worker's religious observance or practices unless that would cause the business "undue hardship" - which the Supreme Court in a 1977 case called Trans World Airlines v. Hardison determined to be anything imposing more than a minor, or "de minimis," cost.
Groff's attorneys have asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Hardison precedent and require companies to show a "significant difficulty or expense" before denying an accommodation.
Groups representing some religions that are in the minority in the United States including Islam, Judaism and Hinduism told the Supreme Court that the Hardison standard has disproportionately impacted them and should be revised.
"By allowing employers to refuse to accommodate employees' beliefs for almost any reason, Hardison forces devout employees to an impossible daily choice between religious duty and livelihood," the Muslim Public Affairs Council wrote in a brief.
Representing the Postal Service, President Joe Biden's administration told the justices there is no need to reverse Hardison because the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the agency that enforces Title VII, and many lower courts already have interpreted that ruling to provide substantial protection for religious employees.
James Phillips, a law professor at Chapman University in California, said a "strong majority" or even all the justices could side with Groff.
"This may be one of those religious liberty cases where the right and the left are actually aligned," Phillips said.
Groff worked as a "rural carrier associate" in the towns of Quarryville and Holtwood in Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, a job that required him to fill in as needed for absent career carriers, including on weekends. The Postal Service in 2013, in a bid to remain profitable, contracted with Amazon.com to deliver packages, including on Sundays.
Groff failed to report for assigned Sunday shifts. Postal officials sought to accommodate Groff by attempting to facilitate shift swaps, but were not always successful. His absences caused tension among other carriers who had to cover his shifts, the Postal Service said. Groff received several disciplinary letters and resigned in 2019.
"I hope the Supreme Court reaffirms our nation's commitment to providing equal opportunity and fair treatment in the workplace," Groff said in a statement provided by his lawyers.
University of Miami School of Law professor Caroline Mala Corbin, who specializes in law and religion, said that while the case could help minorities fully participate in the workforce, it also could tee up clashes between religious and secular values or LGBT rights.
For instance, Corbin said, a conservative Christian employee might have a better chance seeking a religious accommodation to refuse to use a transgender co-worker's preferred pronoun.
"My worry is that the Supreme Court will use this case as an opportunity to cement its privileging of religion over equally important, competing interests - especially to the detriment of vulnerable groups," Corbin said.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
Reuters
World
Supreme
Court
Christian
Mail
Carrier
Refusal
Work
Sundays
US
Next
Nigeria's electoral body voids result in Adamawa governorship race
More than 6,000 troops to play role in Charles’ coronation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-19
In US Supreme Court Jack Daniel's case, a free speech fight over a dog toy
World
2023-03-19
In US Supreme Court Jack Daniel's case, a free speech fight over a dog toy
0
World
2023-03-01
US Supreme Court doubt over student debt relief looms over Biden agenda
World
2023-03-01
US Supreme Court doubt over student debt relief looms over Biden agenda
0
World
2023-02-22
US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre
World
2023-02-22
US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre
0
World
2023-01-17
US Supreme Court weighs Turkish lender Halkbank's bid to avoid charges
World
2023-01-17
US Supreme Court weighs Turkish lender Halkbank's bid to avoid charges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:20
Pope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded
World
09:20
Pope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded
0
World
09:14
Wall Street Week Ahead Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on US economy's resilience
World
09:14
Wall Street Week Ahead Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on US economy's resilience
0
World
08:32
Nigeria's electoral body voids result in Adamawa governorship race
World
08:32
Nigeria's electoral body voids result in Adamawa governorship race
0
World
08:11
More than 6,000 troops to play role in Charles’ coronation
World
08:11
More than 6,000 troops to play role in Charles’ coronation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-15
Syria's possible return to Arab League remains uncertain
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-15
Syria's possible return to Arab League remains uncertain
0
Middle East
08:17
Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
Middle East
08:17
Syria’s FM to Algeria, Tunisia to revive diplomatic ties
0
World
2023-04-05
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
World
2023-04-05
Iran probes possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
Variety
2023-04-12
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
2
Lebanon News
05:58
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
Lebanon News
05:58
Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption
3
Middle East
04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
Middle East
04:10
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
4
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
Middle East
04:06
Saudi airline says plane came under fire at Khartoum airport
5
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
6
World
05:17
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
World
05:17
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
8
World
05:02
Russia's Wagner releases over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter
World
05:02
Russia's Wagner releases over 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war for Orthodox Easter
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store