News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine seeks re-opening of food transit via Poland at talks
World
2023-04-17 | 03:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine seeks re-opening of food transit via Poland at talks
Kyiv will aim to secure the re-opening of food and grain transit via Poland as a "first step" at talks in Warsaw on Monday, Ukraine's agriculture minister said, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on some imports from Ukraine.
Some Black Sea ports were blocked after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and large quantities of Ukrainian grain - which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union - ended up staying in Central European countries because of logistical bottlenecks. This hit prices and sales for local farmers.
Ukraine usually exports most of its agricultural goods, especially grain, via its Black Sea ports which were unblocked last July in line with an agreement between Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations.
"The first step, in our opinion, should be the opening of transit, because it is quite important and it is the thing that should be done unconditionally and after that we will talk about other things," Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said.
"In terms of figures, everything that crossed the Polish border (from Ukraine)... is about 10 percent of everything (of food goods) Ukraine exported," he said in comments published on the Telegram messaging app by the Agriculture Ministry.
He added that deliveries to Hungary accounted for around 6 percent of Ukraine's farm exports.
Solsky said that Ukrainian food transit via Hungary and Slovakia was unaffected.
He also said there would be additional talks this week in Romania on Wednesday, and in Slovakia on Thursday.
Solsky told Reuters separately that the Warsaw talks were expected to start around midday.
Reuters
World
Ukraine
Russia
War
Poland
Seeks
Re-Opening
Food
Transit
Next
Asia stocks on guard for earnings, China economy surprises
South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defense drills to counter North Korea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-16
Poland, Hungary ban grain and food imports from Ukraine
World
2023-04-16
Poland, Hungary ban grain and food imports from Ukraine
0
World
2023-04-08
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
World
2023-04-08
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
0
World
2023-04-01
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan
World
2023-04-01
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan
0
World
2023-03-27
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
World
2023-03-27
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:17
Portuguese prisoners build confessionals ahead of Pope's visit
World
06:17
Portuguese prisoners build confessionals ahead of Pope's visit
0
World
06:09
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules
World
06:09
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules
0
World
06:05
Wildfire on French-Spanish border destroys 1,000 hectares
World
06:05
Wildfire on French-Spanish border destroys 1,000 hectares
0
World
05:48
Britain sets out steps to extend 'open banking' services
World
05:48
Britain sets out steps to extend 'open banking' services
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
World
05:48
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
World
05:48
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
0
Variety
2023-04-05
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey
Variety
2023-04-05
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
2
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
6
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
7
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
8
Middle East
07:49
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
Middle East
07:49
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store