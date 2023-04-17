US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games

World
2023-04-17 | 04:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games

The US warship USS Milius sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in what the US Navy described on Monday as a "routine" transit, just days after China ended its latest war games around the island.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, officially ended its three days of exercises around Taiwan last Monday where it practiced precision strikes and blockading the island.

It staged the drills to express anger at Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, viewing it as an interference in China's internal affairs and US support for Taiwan's separate identity from China.
 
The US Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" through waters "where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law".

The ship's transit demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, it added.

Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command said in a social media post on Monday it organized troops to follow and monitor the US destroyer throughout its operation.
 
Taiwan's defense ministry said the ship sailed in a northerly direction through the strait and that during its transit the situation in the strait was "as normal".

The US Navy sails warships through the strait around once a month, and also regularly conducts similar freedom of navigation missions in the disputed South China Sea.

Last week, the USS Milius sailed near one of the most important man-made and Chinese controlled islands in the South China Sea, Mischief Reef. Beijing denounced it as illegal.

China has continued its military activities around Taiwan since the drills ended, though on a reduced scale.

On Monday morning, Taiwan's defense ministry said it had spotted 18 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels operating around Taiwan in the previous 24 hour period.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring democratically governed Taiwan under its control.
 
Taiwan's government rejects China's territorial claims, and says only the island's people can decide their future.
 

World

US

Warships

Sail

Through

Taiwan

Strait

Following

China

War

Games

LBCI Next
G7 ministers set big new targets for solar and wind capacity
Australian man who wrote reports for suspected Chinese spies refused bail in Sydney
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-27

China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

China warns US House Speaker not to meet Taiwan president

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:17

Portuguese prisoners build confessionals ahead of Pope's visit

LBCI
World
06:09

Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules

LBCI
World
06:05

Wildfire on French-Spanish border destroys 1,000 hectares

LBCI
World
05:48

Britain sets out steps to extend 'open banking' services

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
World
05:48

Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:48

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Middle East
02:49

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

LBCI
Middle East
07:49

Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app