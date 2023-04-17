Volkswagen to partner on Indonesia EV battery ecosystem - minister

World
2023-04-17 | 05:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Volkswagen to partner on Indonesia EV battery ecosystem - minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Volkswagen to partner on Indonesia EV battery ecosystem - minister

Volkswagen will build an electric vehicle (EV) battery ecosystem in Indonesia and will partner with miner Vale, Ford and China's battery minerals producer Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, the Southeast Asian country's investment minister said.

Automakers are courting Indonesia for its raw materials used in producing EV batteries, which account for about 40% of a vehicle's sticker price, aiming to cut costs and close the gap on EV market leader Tesla.

Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Sunday that Volkswagen, Europe's biggest automaker, will work with Vale, Ford, Huayou, French miner Eramet and several Indonesian firms such as Merdeka Gold Copper, the parent company of Merdeka Battery, and energy firm Kalla Group.

The partnerships would consist of joint ventures and supply raw materials, he said in a video statement from Germany, where an Indonesian delegate led by President Joko Widodo was attending industry fair Hannover Messe and meeting representatives of companies including German chemical giant BASF, Eramet and Volkswagen.

Separately, a statement issued by Widodo's office said Volkswagen's investment will be carried out by its battery unit PowerCo.

Meanwhile, Bahlil said BASF had also expressed an interest in building a plant to produce battery materials, partnering with Eramet, in Indonesia's north Maluku province, for a total investment of about $2.6 billion.

BASF did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the company in January said details of its investment plan with Eramet would be announced once an assessment was concluded.

Bahlil said investment interest by European companies would allay concerns that Indonesia's management of its mines "did not adhere to international standards."

Widodo, who is widely known as Jokowi, told Reuters last month that Indonesia will improve monitoring of environmental standards for nickel mining, amid concerns over the impact of production of the metal.

Volkswagen, Ford, Eramet, Kalla Group, Huayou, and Merdeka Gold Copper did not immediately respond to requests for comment. PT Vale Indonesia declined to comment.

Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, ultimately aiming to produce batteries and EVs.

Last month, Ford (F.N) inked its first investment in Indonesia by joining Vale Indonesia and Huayou in a $4.5 billion nickel processing plant in Southeast Sulawesi.

Volkswagen last month said it plans to invest 180 billion euros ($193 billion) over five years in areas including battery production and raw material sourcing.

Reuters 
 

World

Volkswagen

Cars

Autos

Vehicle

Indonesia

EV

Battery

Ecosystem

Minister

LBCI Next
Hong Kong bishop visits Beijing in historic trip amid Sino-Vatican tension
Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk on bonus cuts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Ford signs $4.5 bln deal with Vale Indonesia, Huayou for EV battery material plant

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-16

Panasonic may build third EV battery plant in Oklahoma –Kyodo

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-15

Ferrari fever? Classic cars roar into investment funds

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

US proposes 56% vehicle emissions cut by 2032, requiring big EV jump

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:10

Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign

LBCI
World
11:57

Explainer: Why have some EU countries banned Ukraine grain imports?

LBCI
World
10:58

SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve

LBCI
World
10:10

Republican congressman urges judge to let probe into Trump case proceed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12

Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports
08:24

Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

LBCI
Middle East
02:49

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app