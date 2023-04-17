Indian police arrest soldier over killings at military base

World
2023-04-17 | 05:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Indian police arrest soldier over killings at military base
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Indian police arrest soldier over killings at military base

Police in India's northern border state of Punjab have arrested a soldier in connection with last week's killing of four others at a military base, they said on Monday.

The four were shot dead in their sleep in barracks at the Bathinda military base early on Wednesday.

The killings were suspected to have been motivated by "personal enmity", district police chief Gulneet Singh Khurana told reporters.

If found guilty, the soldier faces the penalty of expulsion from the army, a court-martial and criminal prosecution in the civilian courts, the last of which could bring a life term or even a capital sentence.

In a statement, the Indian Army said that on interrogation, the soldier had "confessed to his involvement" in stealing an assault rifle and killing four colleagues.

"Initial investigations indicate that this was apparently due to personal reasons or animosity," it added.

It said the soldier told police he hid the rifle, stolen on April 9, before retrieving it for use in the shooting on April 12, at a time when he was on sentry duty.

Later he threw the weapon into a sewage pit from which it was recovered, the army said, adding that the soldier had tried to divert suspicion from himself by saying he had seen two men flee.

"The Indian Army practices zero tolerance of such acts of indiscipline," it added, vowing to ensure punishment according to the law.
 
 

World

India

Police

Arrest

Soldier

Killings

Military

Base

LBCI Next
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
Putin critic jailed in Russian treason case for 25 years in harshest sentence for years
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Indian soldier dies of gunshot wound at same base where 4 others killed

LBCI
World
02:45

Sudan's army pounds paramilitary bases with air strikes in power struggle

LBCI
World
2023-04-16

Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:10

Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign

LBCI
World
11:57

Explainer: Why have some EU countries banned Ukraine grain imports?

LBCI
World
10:58

SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve

LBCI
World
10:10

Republican congressman urges judge to let probe into Trump case proceed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12

Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports
08:24

Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

LBCI
Middle East
02:49

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app