News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Indian police arrest soldier over killings at military base
World
2023-04-17 | 05:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Indian police arrest soldier over killings at military base
Police in India's northern border state of Punjab have arrested a soldier in connection with last week's killing of four others at a military base, they said on Monday.
The four were shot dead in their sleep in barracks at the Bathinda military base early on Wednesday.
The killings were suspected to have been motivated by "personal enmity", district police chief Gulneet Singh Khurana told reporters.
If found guilty, the soldier faces the penalty of expulsion from the army, a court-martial and criminal prosecution in the civilian courts, the last of which could bring a life term or even a capital sentence.
In a statement, the Indian Army said that on interrogation, the soldier had "confessed to his involvement" in stealing an assault rifle and killing four colleagues.
"Initial investigations indicate that this was apparently due to personal reasons or animosity," it added.
It said the soldier told police he hid the rifle, stolen on April 9, before retrieving it for use in the shooting on April 12, at a time when he was on sentry duty.
Later he threw the weapon into a sewage pit from which it was recovered, the army said, adding that the soldier had tried to divert suspicion from himself by saying he had seen two men flee.
"The Indian Army practices zero tolerance of such acts of indiscipline," it added, vowing to ensure punishment according to the law.
Reuters
World
India
Police
Arrest
Soldier
Killings
Military
Base
Next
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
Putin critic jailed in Russian treason case for 25 years in harshest sentence for years
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-13
Indian soldier dies of gunshot wound at same base where 4 others killed
World
2023-04-13
Indian soldier dies of gunshot wound at same base where 4 others killed
0
World
02:45
Sudan's army pounds paramilitary bases with air strikes in power struggle
World
02:45
Sudan's army pounds paramilitary bases with air strikes in power struggle
0
World
2023-04-16
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
World
2023-04-16
Former Indian lawmaker slain live on TV while in police custody, state restricts gatherings
0
World
2023-04-14
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
World
2023-04-14
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:10
Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign
World
12:10
Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign
0
World
11:57
Explainer: Why have some EU countries banned Ukraine grain imports?
World
11:57
Explainer: Why have some EU countries banned Ukraine grain imports?
0
World
10:58
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
World
10:58
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
0
World
10:10
Republican congressman urges judge to let probe into Trump case proceed
World
10:10
Republican congressman urges judge to let probe into Trump case proceed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
0
Sports
08:24
Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup
Sports
08:24
Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup
0
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
0
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
3
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
4
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
5
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
6
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
7
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
8
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store