Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules

World
2023-04-17 | 06:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Christian Sewing on Monday rejected plans by the European Union to update bank resolution rules and warned that stricter regulation would boost the "shadow banking sector".

Sewing said the shift toward making resolution the standard instrument for bank crisis management "would be at the expense of our well-functioning national deposit guarantee scheme", according to prepared remarks for the German bank lobby's annual press conference.

European Union plans, due this month, will seek to speed up handling of failing banks to ensure they are not bailed out by taxpayers but "bailed in" using their own resources, EU documents seen by Reuters showed.

The EU's proposals come at a time of heightened sensitivity in the banking industry following UBS's merger with Credit Suisse, and the collapse of several US banks, including Silicon Valley Bank.

Sewing added that the financial industry is more robust and resilient than it was 15 years ago and Europe has made great strides in banking regulation, but warned against tighter regulation.

"A further massive tightening of banking regulations will lead to further activities migrating to the so-called shadow banking sector, which has already grown considerably in the wake of the financial crisis," he said.

 
 

World

Deutsche

Bank

CEO

Reject

EU

Plans

Resolution

Rules

LBCI Next
Portuguese prisoners build confessionals ahead of Pope's visit
Wildfire on French-Spanish border destroys 1,000 hectares
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Deutsche Bank says cutting risks from Russian IT operations

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Deutsche Bank and UBS shares hammered as banking fears keep tight grip

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Deutsche Bank shares tumble, default insurance cost shoots up

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Chinese battery maker SVOLT plans five Europe plants

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:10

Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign

LBCI
World
11:57

Explainer: Why have some EU countries banned Ukraine grain imports?

LBCI
World
10:58

SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve

LBCI
World
10:10

Republican congressman urges judge to let probe into Trump case proceed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12

Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports
08:24

Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

LBCI
Middle East
02:49

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app