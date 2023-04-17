News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Shell launches its first electric ferry at Singapore plant
World
2023-04-17 | 06:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Shell launches its first electric ferry at Singapore plant
Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Monday launched its first electric ferry globally at its Singapore refinery and said it would work with the city-state's port authority to cut emissions from ships.
The move is a step towards meeting the Singapore port authority's rule that all new harbor craft operating in its waters should be electric or run on biofuels or net-zero fuels from 2030.
Shell Eastern Trading has agreed to work with the port authority to develop charging infrastructure for electric harbor craft and conduct research and development for low and zero-carbon fuels over five years, Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said.
The oil giant launched the first of a series of 200-seater electric commuter ferries at its refinery-petrochemical complex on Pulau Bukom on Monday.
The first electric ferry, Penguin Refresh, is scheduled to start operating in May and another two will be put on by August, partly replacing diesel-powered ferries now in use.
The company did not provide cost estimates for the ferries.
With the three new ferries, Shell will save on about 1,952 tons (13,838 barrels) a year of diesel and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 6,258 tons a year. Power for the ferries will still be generated by a fossil fuel - natural gas.
MPA said it would work with Shell to make the charging facilities at the company's Bukom plant available for other electric harbor craft users.
The company also plans to run a hydrogen fuel cell trial on a Shell-chartered vessel later this year, Nick Potter, a general manager at Shell Shipping and Maritime, said in a statement.
Reuters
World
Shell
Launch
First
Electric
Ferry
Singapore
Plant
Next
EU prolongs flexibility on auto deals for distribution, repairs
Britain looks to widen renewables support scheme
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-13
Google launches the first public beta of Android 14
Variety
2023-04-13
Google launches the first public beta of Android 14
0
World
2023-04-13
China's Zeekr launches electric SUV, targets Europe
World
2023-04-13
China's Zeekr launches electric SUV, targets Europe
0
Middle East
2023-04-11
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Middle East
2023-04-11
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:10
Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign
World
12:10
Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign
0
World
11:57
Explainer: Why have some EU countries banned Ukraine grain imports?
World
11:57
Explainer: Why have some EU countries banned Ukraine grain imports?
0
World
10:58
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
World
10:58
SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve
0
World
10:10
Republican congressman urges judge to let probe into Trump case proceed
World
10:10
Republican congressman urges judge to let probe into Trump case proceed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-02
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Middle East
2023-04-02
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
0
World
2023-04-03
Violent US storms kill at least 32 people
World
2023-04-03
Violent US storms kill at least 32 people
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
0
Sports
08:24
Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup
Sports
08:24
Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
3
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
4
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
5
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
6
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
7
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
8
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store