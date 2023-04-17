Tesla margins in focus as EV price war kicks into high gear

World
2023-04-17 | 07:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tesla margins in focus as EV price war kicks into high gear
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Tesla margins in focus as EV price war kicks into high gear

Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) first-quarter margins are anticipated to have hit a more than three-year low as the electric-vehicle maker slashed prices to lure more buyers in the face of rising competition and a weak economy.

The world's most valuable automaker, which commands over half of the US EV market, cut sticker prices on its cars five times between January and April - a move that boosted quarterly sales in the quarter ended March 31 but squeezed its industry-leading profit margin.

Tesla is expected to report auto gross margin of 23.2% for the quarter, according to 17 analysts polled by Visible Alpha, down from a record 32.9% a year earlier and the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2019.

Tesla finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn promised in January that margins would not fall below 20% and an average selling price of $47,000 across models. Analysts, however, predict further price cuts and margin pressure.

"While many investors have been hopeful that Q1 margins might be (at their) bottom, we don't believe that will necessarily be the case, particularly given our expectation that further cuts are likely," Bernstein analysts said in a note.

The company on Friday slashed prices in Europe, Israel and Singapore. In the United States, Tesla has cut the price of its base Model 3 by a cumulative 11% since the start of the year, with a 20% reduction in its base Model Y.

Even as consumers have dialed down non-essential spending over fears of a possible recession, pressuring the EV market, Tesla's rivals such as Ford Motor Co (F.N) have stepped up competition at home. Meanwhile in China, Tesla's second-largest market, the company is playing catch up with BYD Co (002594.SZ).

Tesla faced trouble at its Shanghai factory on Monday, after employees were informed about the company's plans to cut their performance bonuses, which are linked to the factory's performance, according to online posts and workers.

The company, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has said a ramp up in production at its factories in Austin, Texas and Berlin would help improve margins due to economies of scale.

Tesla is also likely to benefit from a plunge in lithium prices this year, especially in China, where a slump in demand for EVs has left stocks of the metal piling up.

"It's probable that Tesla's margins will be preserved based on the reduction in commodity costs," said George Gianarikas, analyst at Canaccord Genuity.

Tesla is targeting deliveries of 1.8 million vehicles this year, though Musk said in January the automaker could hand out 2 million vehicles if circumstances are favorable.

Reuters 
 

World

Tesla

Focus

EV

Price

War

LBCI Next
US ready to lend Poland $4 billion for nuclear energy plan
Attack in Japan raises alarm about VIP security weeks before G7 summit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:18

Tesla margins in focus as EV price war kicks into high gear

LBCI
Variety
04:54

Renault reviewing prices worldwide after Tesla cuts

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Tesla expands discounts with price cuts in Europe, Singapore, Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:10

Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign

LBCI
World
11:57

Explainer: Why have some EU countries banned Ukraine grain imports?

LBCI
World
10:58

SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve

LBCI
World
10:10

Republican congressman urges judge to let probe into Trump case proceed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-02

Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Violent US storms kill at least 32 people

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12

Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports
08:24

Morocco should win Africa Cup of Nations first before thinking about World Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

LBCI
Middle East
02:49

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app