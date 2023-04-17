EU lawmakers call for political attention to powerful AI

World
2023-04-17 | 08:09
High views
EU lawmakers call for political attention to powerful AI
EU lawmakers call for political attention to powerful AI

Legislators from the European Parliament said on Monday that political attention needed to be focused on powerful artificial intelligence (AI), agreeing with an open letter signed by academics, experts and business leaders including Elon Musk on AI regulation.

The EU Parliament called on European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and US President Joe Biden to convene a global summit on AI.

 
 

