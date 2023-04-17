More than 130,000 Turks from quake zone to vote outside home towns -election board

World
2023-04-17 | 08:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
More than 130,000 Turks from quake zone to vote outside home towns -election board
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
More than 130,000 Turks from quake zone to vote outside home towns -election board

At least 133,000 people affected by February's devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey will vote outside their home towns, the head of the country's High Election Board (YSK) said on Monday.

The presidential and parliamentary votes are set for May 14, three months after powerful earthquakes struck 10 provinces in Turkey's south, killing more than 50,000 people and leaving millions homeless.

YSK officials are visiting earthquake-hit provinces to oversee preparations for the voting process, its head Ahmet Yener told reporters.

"Some 133,000 voters from the earthquake zone have changed their registered polling place to other provinces, and 600,000 voters in total have changed their polling place in Turkey as a whole," Yener said.

The YSK has previously said there are no obstacles to holding elections in the quake zone, and announced additional measures such as setting up ballot boxes for voters in temporary shelters and allowing those who had moved away to easily change their registered address.

President Tayyip Erdogan is facing his biggest political challenge in more than two decades of leading Turkey, with recent polls showing him trailing Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the main opposition Nation Alliance.

More than 64 million Turkish citizens, 3.4 million of them abroad, are registered to vote in the elections, Yener said. Turkey has a total population of around 85 million.

 
 

World

Turks

Quake

Zone

Vote

Home

Towns

Election

Board

Turkey

LBCI Next
Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation
G7 will stand up to 'any coercion' from China - senior US official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-28

WHO's Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkey's quake zone

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-24

Erdogan pins election hopes on 'building Turkey' mission after quake

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-24

Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-22

Turkey offers economic support in earthquake zone

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:10

Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign

LBCI
World
11:57

Explainer: Why have some EU countries banned Ukraine grain imports?

LBCI
World
10:58

SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve

LBCI
World
10:10

Republican congressman urges judge to let probe into Trump case proceed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-01

GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe

LBCI
Sports
08:15

Barcelona president denies any crime in refereeing scandal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-23

Presidential vacuum: The outside is waiting for an internal initiative

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

LBCI
Middle East
02:49

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app