Five still critical after Alabama birthday party shooting –hospital

2023-04-17 | 09:58
Five still critical after Alabama birthday party shooting –hospital

Five people wounded in a late-night shooting at a teenage birthday celebration in rural Alabama remained in a critical condition early on Monday, hospital authorities said.

Four people died and a further 28 people were wounded in Saturday's shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, a community of 3,200 people.

All four who were killed were high school seniors, and of the nine wounded still in hospital, five were in critical condition, a spokesperson for Lake Martin Community Hospital told a news conference.

Authorities have not said whether any suspect in the shooting had died or been arrested.

 
 

