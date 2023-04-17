News
Five still critical after Alabama birthday party shooting –hospital
World
2023-04-17 | 09:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Five still critical after Alabama birthday party shooting –hospital
Five people wounded in a late-night shooting at a teenage birthday celebration in rural Alabama remained in a critical condition early on Monday, hospital authorities said.
Four people died and a further 28 people were wounded in Saturday's shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, a community of 3,200 people.
All four who were killed were high school seniors, and of the nine wounded still in hospital, five were in critical condition, a spokesperson for Lake Martin Community Hospital told a news conference.
Authorities have not said whether any suspect in the shooting had died or been arrested.
Reuters
World
Five
Critical
Alabama
Birthday Party
Shooting
Hospital
US
