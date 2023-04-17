Republican congressman urges judge to let probe into Trump case proceed

World
2023-04-17 | 10:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Republican congressman urges judge to let probe into Trump case proceed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Republican congressman urges judge to let probe into Trump case proceed

Republican US Representative Jim Jordan on Monday urged a court to let his probe into the criminal prosecution of former US President Donald Trump proceed, arguing its subpoena of an ex-prosecutor was needed as part of a possible review of legislation.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which brought the charges against Trump, last week sued Jordan to try to block a subpoena of Mark Pomerantz - who once led the office's Trump investigation - by the Republican-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which Jordan chairs.

Bragg called the subpoena part of a "campaign of intimidation" by Trump's congressional allies in response to the first-ever criminal charges against a US president. Trump is seeking the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024.

In his response on Monday, Jordan said his subpoena of Pomerantz was covered by a constitutional protection for "speech or debate" in Congress, as well as by Congress' right to seek information to help it weigh reforms to the law.

Jordan has said Bragg's charges against Trump demonstrated the need to evaluate Congress' provision of federal funds to local prosecutors. Bragg has accused Republican congressmen of trying to impede New York's "sovereign authority" and interfere in an ongoing criminal case.

US District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil is set to hold a hearing in the case on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan.

 
 

World

Republican

Congressman

Judge

Probe

Trump

Case

Proceed

US

LBCI Next
Sudan's army pounds paramilitary bases with air strikes in power struggle
Pope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Italy probes Meta over abuse of position in music rights case

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Donald Trump indictment: Key figures in Stormy Daniels hush money case

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Trump to face criminal charges in Stormy Daniels hush money probe

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Trump hush-money probe expected to resume in New York grand jury

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:10

Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign

LBCI
World
11:57

Explainer: Why have some EU countries banned Ukraine grain imports?

LBCI
World
10:58

SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve

LBCI
World
10:06

Taliban close education centers in southern Afghanistan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Sports
2022-12-21

French federation to take action against abusers of World Cup players

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-14

Sevilla launch late fightback to draw with Man United

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:16

Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app