News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ecuador's Lasso vows to dissolve congress if it tries to impeach him
World
2023-04-18 | 05:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ecuador's Lasso vows to dissolve congress if it tries to impeach him
Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso said he would dissolve congress and call early elections if he does not muster enough support among legislators ahead of a potential impeachment hearing, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.
The comments, in an interview with Lasso, come a day after lawyers representing him asked lawmakers to declare the impeachment hearing inadmissible, denying the accusations of embezzlement against him.
"Correct, correct. That’s what I declare," the newspaper quoted Lasso as saying in response to a query whether he would invoke a constitutional clause known as "mutual death" to force elections for both his own job and a new congress.
The constitution allows Lasso to call elections for both his post and the assembly instead of facing hearings, in a procedure widely described as "mutual death".
Opposition lawmakers in Ecuador's National Assembly have pushed for such hearings since last month. The Supreme Court gave the green light for the hearings, which could end in Lasso being censured or dismissed.
Opposition lawmakers will need 92 votes from the 137 members of the assembly to find Lasso guilty if the process reaches the final stage.
The embezzlement accusations concern a shipping contract for crude oil between public company Flopec and private sector business Amazonas Tanker Pool Company LLC.
Last month, an Ecuadorian opposition lawmaker said there was compelling evidence to present against Lasso at an impeachment hearing, including irregularities in the crude oil shipping contract.
The oversight committee will begin hearings for the impeachment trial this week.
Reuters
World
Ecuador
Lasso
Congress
Impeach
Dissolve
Parliament
Government
Politics
Next
Antisemitism festers in current US political and social climate, report says
G7 puts focus on push for global fossil fuel phase-out deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
01:55
Kuwait crown prince says parliament will be dissolved again
Middle East
01:55
Kuwait crown prince says parliament will be dissolved again
0
World
2023-03-24
India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
World
2023-03-24
India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
0
World
2023-03-20
Thailand dissolves parliament for crunch election in May
World
2023-03-20
Thailand dissolves parliament for crunch election in May
0
Variety
06:51
Shein and Temu the latest China tech targets in Congress body’s sights
Variety
06:51
Shein and Temu the latest China tech targets in Congress body’s sights
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:56
Fire kills 21 in a Beijing hospital - Beijing Daily
World
09:56
Fire kills 21 in a Beijing hospital - Beijing Daily
0
World
09:48
Canada's inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March
World
09:48
Canada's inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March
0
World
09:34
T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction
World
09:34
T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction
0
World
08:38
Lockheed Martin taps strong defense demand to beat results estimates
World
08:38
Lockheed Martin taps strong defense demand to beat results estimates
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
0
Variety
2023-04-11
Ex-Twitter CEO Agrawal, other execs sue firm over unpaid legal bills
Variety
2023-04-11
Ex-Twitter CEO Agrawal, other execs sue firm over unpaid legal bills
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-16
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanon News
2023-02-16
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
0
Variety
2023-01-10
GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants
Variety
2023-01-10
GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
2
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
3
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
5
Press Highlights
01:25
Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
Press Highlights
01:25
Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
6
Lebanon News
05:47
Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate
Lebanon News
05:47
Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate
7
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
8
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store