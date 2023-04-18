US IRS clears massive backlog of unprocessed paper tax returns

World
2023-04-18 | 05:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US IRS clears massive backlog of unprocessed paper tax returns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US IRS clears massive backlog of unprocessed paper tax returns

The US Internal Revenue Service declared on Tuesday that it is completing its first "normal" tax filing season since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, with a backlog of millions of unprocessed returns from previous years fully cleared.

New IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel told reporters that the initial spending of $80 billion in new IRS funding helped purchase new scanning technology that has allowed paper returns to be digitized and quickly processed.
 
The COVID pandemic led to a three-month filing delay in 2020 followed by a one-month delay in 2021. The delays collided with staffing shortages to pile up a massive backlog of some 23.5 million individual and business tax returns by February 2022 that needed some form of manual processing, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate's office.

Ahead of the 2023 tax season, which has a midnight Tuesday filing deadline, the IRS hired 5,000 new taxpayer service agents to cut down call waiting times, and with the new scanning technology, it was able to clear the backlog of all error-free returns, Werfel said, leaving only those with questions, audits or other issues to be resolved.

A US Treasury spokesperson said the IRS ended 2022 with a backlog of 1.4 million unprocessed individual and business returns and those were cleared by mid-March.
Including the new 5,000 taxpayer services personnel, the IRS plans to hire some nearly 20,000 new staff over two years as it deploys new funding from the climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act.

Republicans in the US House of Representatives have targeted the $80 billion in new IRS funding as part of their spending cut demands in exchange for raising the $31.4 trillion US debt ceiling.

The funding, aimed at beefing up enforcement and audits for wealthy taxpayers and business partnerships, modernizing computer systems and improving taxpayer services, comes on top of the agency's annual operating budget.

Werfel said the funding was making an "immediate, meaningful difference to deliver the service American taxpayers deserve on the phone, in person and online" with more improvements in coming years.
 
 
 
 

World

US

IRS

Tax

LBCI Next
Italy to allow ChatGPT to return if OpenAI takes 'useful steps'
Takeover-target THG sees margin recovery after Q1 sales dip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:27

Apple opens its first retail store in India but customer challenges persist

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Ukraine asks India for aid in first talks since Russian invasion

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-11

Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:56

Fire kills 21 in a Beijing hospital - Beijing Daily

LBCI
World
09:48

Canada's inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March

LBCI
World
09:34

T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction

LBCI
World
08:38

Lockheed Martin taps strong defense demand to beat results estimates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-10

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26

LBCI follows up on latest updates in UNIFIL incident investigations

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Volkswagen's Cariad sets up China software venture with ThunderSoft

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app