Takeover-target THG sees margin recovery after Q1 sales dip

World
2023-04-18 | 05:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Takeover-target THG sees margin recovery after Q1 sales dip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Takeover-target THG sees margin recovery after Q1 sales dip

THG (THG.L), the online retail platform that said on Monday it had received an approach, reported a drop in sales in its first quarter but said profitability and cash flow had improved, supporting its expectation for significant margin recovery.

The British company, which owns beauty and nutrition e-commerce sites as well as an online platform serving third-party brands, reported adjusted core earnings of 64.1 million pounds ($79.5 million) for 2022.

Excluding an accounting charge, adjusted earnings came in at 74.3 million pounds, enabling the company to meet guidance of 70-80 million pounds that it downgraded in January.

Chief Executive Matthew Molding said the earnings did not come in where he had planned at the start of the year, largely due to minimizing the impact of inflation on its customers.

One of the biggest challenges had been the rising price of whey, which makes up about half of the cost of goods in its nutrition division focused on protein products, he said.

"Now what we're seeing is commodity pricing probably somewhere back at the 2019 levels," he said in an earnings presentation. "We should see some significant rewards off the back of the fact that we made those customer investments."

THG reported a 2.7% rise in full-year revenue to 2.24 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) and said it expected a similar low- to mid-single digit rise this year.

However, its first-quarter revenue declined by 8.6%, an outcome it said was largely as planned due to prioritizing higher margin sales.

Shares in THG surged more than 40% on Monday after it said it had received a "highly preliminary" buyout proposal from Apollo Global Management APO.N, without disclosing terms of the plan.

The shares were down 7% in early deals on Tuesday.

Reuters 
 

World

THG

Recovery

Sales

LBCI Next
US IRS clears massive backlog of unprocessed paper tax returns
Shell restarts Pierce field operations in UK North Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:04

World Bank warns Fiji to cut debt urgently or risk stalling pandemic recovery

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

Porsche posts record Q1 sales rise boosted by China

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Oil holds above $80/bbl on OPEC+ cuts, traders eye China recovery

LBCI
World
2023-04-15

Weak retail sales, manufacturing output data point to slowing US economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:56

Fire kills 21 in a Beijing hospital - Beijing Daily

LBCI
World
09:48

Canada's inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March

LBCI
World
09:34

T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction

LBCI
World
08:38

Lockheed Martin taps strong defense demand to beat results estimates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-10

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26

LBCI follows up on latest updates in UNIFIL incident investigations

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Volkswagen's Cariad sets up China software venture with ThunderSoft

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app