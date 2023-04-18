News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Takeover-target THG sees margin recovery after Q1 sales dip
World
2023-04-18 | 05:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Takeover-target THG sees margin recovery after Q1 sales dip
THG (THG.L), the online retail platform that said on Monday it had received an approach, reported a drop in sales in its first quarter but said profitability and cash flow had improved, supporting its expectation for significant margin recovery.
The British company, which owns beauty and nutrition e-commerce sites as well as an online platform serving third-party brands, reported adjusted core earnings of 64.1 million pounds ($79.5 million) for 2022.
Excluding an accounting charge, adjusted earnings came in at 74.3 million pounds, enabling the company to meet guidance of 70-80 million pounds that it downgraded in January.
Chief Executive Matthew Molding said the earnings did not come in where he had planned at the start of the year, largely due to minimizing the impact of inflation on its customers.
One of the biggest challenges had been the rising price of whey, which makes up about half of the cost of goods in its nutrition division focused on protein products, he said.
"Now what we're seeing is commodity pricing probably somewhere back at the 2019 levels," he said in an earnings presentation. "We should see some significant rewards off the back of the fact that we made those customer investments."
THG reported a 2.7% rise in full-year revenue to 2.24 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) and said it expected a similar low- to mid-single digit rise this year.
However, its first-quarter revenue declined by 8.6%, an outcome it said was largely as planned due to prioritizing higher margin sales.
Shares in THG surged more than 40% on Monday after it said it had received a "highly preliminary" buyout proposal from Apollo Global Management APO.N, without disclosing terms of the plan.
The shares were down 7% in early deals on Tuesday.
Reuters
World
THG
Recovery
Sales
Next
US IRS clears massive backlog of unprocessed paper tax returns
Shell restarts Pierce field operations in UK North Sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:04
World Bank warns Fiji to cut debt urgently or risk stalling pandemic recovery
World
04:04
World Bank warns Fiji to cut debt urgently or risk stalling pandemic recovery
0
Variety
2023-04-17
Porsche posts record Q1 sales rise boosted by China
Variety
2023-04-17
Porsche posts record Q1 sales rise boosted by China
0
World
2023-04-17
Oil holds above $80/bbl on OPEC+ cuts, traders eye China recovery
World
2023-04-17
Oil holds above $80/bbl on OPEC+ cuts, traders eye China recovery
0
World
2023-04-15
Weak retail sales, manufacturing output data point to slowing US economy
World
2023-04-15
Weak retail sales, manufacturing output data point to slowing US economy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:56
Fire kills 21 in a Beijing hospital - Beijing Daily
World
09:56
Fire kills 21 in a Beijing hospital - Beijing Daily
0
World
09:48
Canada's inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March
World
09:48
Canada's inflation rate slows to 4.3% in March
0
World
09:34
T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction
World
09:34
T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction
0
World
08:38
Lockheed Martin taps strong defense demand to beat results estimates
World
08:38
Lockheed Martin taps strong defense demand to beat results estimates
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
0
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26
LBCI follows up on latest updates in UNIFIL incident investigations
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-26
LBCI follows up on latest updates in UNIFIL incident investigations
0
World
2023-04-13
Volkswagen's Cariad sets up China software venture with ThunderSoft
World
2023-04-13
Volkswagen's Cariad sets up China software venture with ThunderSoft
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
2
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
3
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
5
Press Highlights
01:25
Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
Press Highlights
01:25
Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
6
Lebanon News
05:47
Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate
Lebanon News
05:47
Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate
7
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
8
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store