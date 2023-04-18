News
Blinken warns Sudan's warring generals after US convoy faces fire
World
2023-04-18 | 06:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Blinken warns Sudan's warring generals after US convoy faces fire
The United States spoke to rival Sudanese commanders who have been waging fierce battles in Khartoum and beyond for a fourth day, telling them to stop fighting and to protect civilians and others after a U.S diplomatic convoy came under fire.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held separate calls with the army chief and head of the paramilitary Rapid Response Forces (RSF), whose power struggle has killed at least 185 people and derailed an internationally-backed deal for a shift to civilian government after decades of autocracy and military rule.
Gunfire echoed across Sudan's capital for a fourth day on Tuesday, accompanied by the sound of warplanes and explosions, a Reuters reporter said. Residents in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, on the other side of the Nile, also reported air strikes that shook buildings and anti-aircraft fire.
Blinken said a US diplomatic convoy came under fire on Monday in an apparent attack by fighters associated with the RSF, adding that all those in the convoy were safe. He called the incident "reckless" and said any attacks or threats to US diplomats were unacceptable.
Blinken, speaking in Japan, said he had telephoned both RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, and Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, appealing for a 24-hour ceasefire "to allow the Sudanese to be safely reunited with families" and to provide them with relief.
Fighting between Sudan's army and the RSF that erupted on Saturday has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800, U.N. envoy Volker Perthes said on Monday.
The RSF's Hemedti, whose whereabouts have not been disclosed since fighting began, said he had "discussed pressing issues" with Blinken during their call and more talks were planned.
In posts on Twitter he said the RSF approved a 24-hour armistice. The RSF also issued a statement saying it was waging a continuing battle to restore "the rights of our people".
Both sides have offered truces in previous days, but the fighting has not stopped.
Reuters
World
Blinken
Sudan
US
