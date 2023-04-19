Australia introduces vehicle pollution rules to boost EV uptake

World
2023-04-19 | 03:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Australia introduces vehicle pollution rules to boost EV uptake
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Australia introduces vehicle pollution rules to boost EV uptake

Australia said on Wednesday it would introduce new standards targeting vehicle emissions to boost the uptake of electric cars, as it looks to catch up with other developed economies.

Just 3.8% of cars sold in Australia last year were electric, well behind other developed economies such as Britain and Europe, where electric cars made up 15% and 17% of sales, respectively.

The new national electric vehicle strategy will introduce a fuel efficiency standard that will outline how much carbon dioxide a car will produce when running, Energy Minister Chris Bowen said in a news conference.

"Fuel-efficient and electric vehicles are cleaner and cheaper to run - today's announcement is a win-win for motorists," Bowen said in a statement.

Details would be finalized in the coming months, he added.

Apart from Russia, Australia was the only developed country to either not have or be developing fuel efficiency standards, which encourage manufacturers to supply more electric and no-emission vehicles.

Transport is the third largest source of carbon emissions in Australia - one of the world's biggest emitters on a per capita basis. The initiative will help cut the country's emissions by at least 3 million tons of carbon by 2030, and over 10 million tons by 2035, Bowen said.

The Electric Vehicle Council (EVC) welcomed the move but said Australia must bring in strong standards or "remain the world’s dumping ground for dated, high-emission vehicles," chief executive Behyad Jafari said.

On average, new cars in Australia use 40% more fuel than the European Union and 20% more than the United States, with studies showing the introduction of a fuel efficiency standard could save motorists A $519 ($349) per year, Bowen said.

Greens party leader Adam Bandt said the government's strategy needs to accelerate and needs electric vehicle targets as well as the fuel efficiency standards.

Reuters 

World

Australia

Vehicle

Pollution

Rules

Boost

EV

LBCI Next
UK inflation, highest in western Europe, falls only a little in March
Trapped by fighting, Sudanese look for ways to survive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Evacuations ordered as tropical cyclone nears Australia

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

US proposes 56% vehicle emissions cut by 2032, requiring big EV jump

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Mercedes posts rise in Q1 sales boosted by EVs, premium cars

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

US proposes to slash EV mileage ratings to meet fuel economy rules

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:09

London stocks slip as UK's high inflation raises bets for BoE hike

LBCI
World
04:27

Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan

LBCI
World
04:15

South Korea's Yoon opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World
04:10

ECB market rate bets: still some unfinished business for the hawks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

World Bank discusses new financial assistance to Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

Uber, Lyft trade group asks Biden's labor nominee to explain position on gig workers

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

European credit default swaps indices fall, European banks AT1 rise - Reuters News

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Beirut Bar Association undermines freedom, summons Legal Agenda director for criticizing new regulation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app