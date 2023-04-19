News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK inflation, highest in western Europe, falls only a little in March
World
2023-04-19 | 03:37
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UK inflation, highest in western Europe, falls only a little in March
Britain now has western Europe's highest rate of consumer price inflation after it fell by less than expected in March to 10.1 percent from February's 10.4
percent
, official data showed on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would drop to 9.8 percent in March, moving further away from October's 41-year high of 11.1
percent
but still eating into the spending power of workers whose pay is rising by less.
Despite falling in March, Britain's inflation rate was the highest in western Europe and the only country in the region to post a double-digit number for last month, after Austria recorded a higher inflation rate in February.
The data are likely to bolster bets that the Bank of England will again raise interest rates next month after core inflation - which strips out volatile energy and food prices - failed to fall as expected in March and instead held at 6.2
percent
.
"These figures reaffirm exactly why we must continue with our efforts to drive down inflation so we can ease pressure on families and businesses," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said.
The Office for National Statistics said the price of food and non-alcoholic drinks rose by 19.1
percent
in annual terms in March - the biggest such increase since August 1977.
Last month the BoE said it expected inflation to "fall significantly" in the second quarter. In February, the BoE had forecast March inflation of 9.2
percent
.
"Another 25 basis point rate hike appears highly likely in May, and the Bank must stand ready to take further action unless economic data shows more definitive signs of cooling," said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
While inflation is likely to drop naturally as the sharp increases in energy prices seen last year fall out of the annual comparison, the BoE is trying to judge how fast it will decline.
Other indicators have looked mixed on that front, with data on Tuesday showing stronger-than-expected wage growth. Business surveys however show cooling cost and selling price pressure.
Financial markets on Tuesday pointed to a 95
percent c
hance that the BoE will raise interest rates next month, up from 85
percent
on Tuesday.
Inflation in prices charged by manufacturers fell sharply in March to its lowest since October 2021 at 8.7
percent
, down from 11.9
percent
in February, largely reflecting a drop in oil prices.
Raw material costs for manufacturers were 7.6
percent
higher than a year earlier - down from February's 12.8
percent
but less of a drop than economists polled by Reuters had been expecting.
Reuters
World
UK
Inflation
Highest
Western
Europe
Falls
Only
Little
Next
Russia accuses Ukraine of sabotaging grain deal with bribery scheme
Australia introduces vehicle pollution rules to boost EV uptake
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-12
World Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction
World
2023-04-12
World Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction
0
World
05:09
London stocks slip as UK's high inflation raises bets for BoE hike
World
05:09
London stocks slip as UK's high inflation raises bets for BoE hike
0
World
04:03
Russian hackers targeting Western critical infrastructure, UK says
World
04:03
Russian hackers targeting Western critical infrastructure, UK says
0
World
2023-04-14
Swedish inflation falls on lower energy prices
World
2023-04-14
Swedish inflation falls on lower energy prices
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:09
London stocks slip as UK's high inflation raises bets for BoE hike
World
05:09
London stocks slip as UK's high inflation raises bets for BoE hike
0
World
04:27
Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan
World
04:27
Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan
0
World
04:15
South Korea's Yoon opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine
World
04:15
South Korea's Yoon opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine
0
World
04:10
ECB market rate bets: still some unfinished business for the hawks
World
04:10
ECB market rate bets: still some unfinished business for the hawks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
11:16
Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report
Press Highlights
11:16
Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report
0
Middle East
2023-03-21
Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements
Middle East
2023-03-21
Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements
0
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
0
Sports
05:04
Rodrygo double eases Real Madrid into semi-finals
Sports
05:04
Rodrygo double eases Real Madrid into semi-finals
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
2
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
3
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
4
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
5
Lebanon News
09:05
40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds
Lebanon News
09:05
40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds
6
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
7
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
8
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store