Russia accuses Ukraine of sabotaging grain deal with bribery scheme

World
2023-04-19 | 03:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia accuses Ukraine of sabotaging grain deal with bribery scheme
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Russia accuses Ukraine of sabotaging grain deal with bribery scheme

Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of sabotaging the Black Sea grain deal by demanding bribes from ship owners to register new vessels and carry out inspections under the cover of a deal the United Nations hopes could ease a global food crisis.

There was no immediate comment on the allegation, levelled by Russia's Foreign Ministry, from Ukraine which has blamed Moscow for problems with the agreement. Moscow did not immediately provide documentary evidence to back its assertion.
 
Russia and Ukraine both say the deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, is in danger of collapsing just as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have imposed import bans on Ukrainian grain.

Russia has repeatedly warned it will not renew the deal beyond May 18 unless the West agrees to lift a host of restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance which it says are hindering its own agricultural exports.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which oversees the deal, was experiencing difficulties with the registration of new vessels and inspections.
 
The problems were caused "solely as a result of the actions of Ukrainian representatives, as well as U.N. representatives, who, apparently, do not want or cannot resist them," she said.

In the same statement, Zakharova accused Ukraine of "trying to exploit the 'Black Sea initiative' as much as possible, not refraining from abuses of the rules of procedure or demands for bribes from ship owners. All for the sake of maximizing commercial profits."

Ship owners who refused to pay a bribe to Ukrainians were forced to wait for more than a month while they waited for registration, she said.

And Russian proposals to add vessels carrying grain to African countries in need had been "met with hostility" by Ukrainian representatives, she said, who then stopped inspections for 27 outgoing ships carrying 1.2 million tons of cargo.
 
"The calculation is simple – to launch a propaganda machine with the help of Westerners and the United Nations and again 'play the food card'," Zakharova said.

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's key agricultural producers, and major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets. Russia is also dominant in the fertiliser market.

Western powers have imposed tough sanctions on Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine which it launched on Feb. 24, last year, something Moscow calls a "special military operation."

Russia's food and fertilizer exports are not sanctioned. But Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance amount to a barrier to shipments which it wants lifted.
 

World

Russia

Accuses

Ukraine

Sabotaging

Grain

Deal

Bribery

Scheme

LBCI Next
Russian hackers targeting Western critical infrastructure, UK says
UK inflation, highest in western Europe, falls only a little in March
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal at risk of being shut down

LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Russia delivers fresh warning over grain deal

LBCI
World
06:40

Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Putin visits Russian troops in occupied Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:09

London stocks slip as UK's high inflation raises bets for BoE hike

LBCI
World
04:27

Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan

LBCI
World
04:15

South Korea's Yoon opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World
04:10

ECB market rate bets: still some unfinished business for the hawks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
11:16

Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-21

Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

LBCI
Sports
05:04

Rodrygo double eases Real Madrid into semi-finals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app