News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia accuses Ukraine of sabotaging grain deal with bribery scheme
World
2023-04-19 | 03:44
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Russia accuses Ukraine of sabotaging grain deal with bribery scheme
Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of sabotaging the Black Sea grain deal by demanding bribes from ship owners to register new vessels and carry out inspections under the cover of a deal the United Nations hopes could ease a global food crisis.
There was no immediate comment on the allegation, levelled by Russia's Foreign Ministry, from Ukraine which has blamed Moscow for problems with the agreement. Moscow did not immediately provide documentary evidence to back its assertion.
Russia and Ukraine both say the deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, is in danger of collapsing just as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have imposed import bans on Ukrainian grain.
Russia has repeatedly warned it will not renew the deal beyond May 18 unless the West agrees to lift a host of restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance which it says are hindering its own agricultural exports.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which oversees the deal, was experiencing difficulties with the registration of new vessels and inspections.
The problems were caused "solely as a result of the actions of Ukrainian representatives, as well as U.N. representatives, who, apparently, do not want or cannot resist them," she said.
In the same statement, Zakharova accused Ukraine of "trying to exploit the 'Black Sea initiative' as much as possible, not refraining from abuses of the rules of procedure or demands for bribes from ship owners. All for the sake of maximizing commercial profits."
Ship owners who refused to pay a bribe to Ukrainians were forced to wait for more than a month while they waited for registration, she said.
And Russian proposals to add vessels carrying grain to African countries in need had been "met with hostility" by Ukrainian representatives, she said, who then stopped inspections for 27 outgoing ships carrying 1.2 million tons of cargo.
"The calculation is simple – to launch a propaganda machine with the help of Westerners and the United Nations and again 'play the food card'," Zakharova said.
Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's key agricultural producers, and major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets. Russia is also dominant in the fertiliser market.
Western powers have imposed tough sanctions on Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine which it launched on Feb. 24, last year, something Moscow calls a "special military operation."
Russia's food and fertilizer exports are not sanctioned. But Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance amount to a barrier to shipments which it wants lifted.
Reuters
World
Russia
Accuses
Ukraine
Sabotaging
Grain
Deal
Bribery
Scheme
Next
Russian hackers targeting Western critical infrastructure, UK says
UK inflation, highest in western Europe, falls only a little in March
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-17
Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal at risk of being shut down
World
2023-04-17
Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal at risk of being shut down
0
World
2023-04-13
Russia delivers fresh warning over grain deal
World
2023-04-13
Russia delivers fresh warning over grain deal
0
World
06:40
Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut
World
06:40
Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut
0
World
2023-04-18
Putin visits Russian troops in occupied Ukraine
World
2023-04-18
Putin visits Russian troops in occupied Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:09
London stocks slip as UK's high inflation raises bets for BoE hike
World
05:09
London stocks slip as UK's high inflation raises bets for BoE hike
0
World
04:27
Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan
World
04:27
Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan
0
World
04:15
South Korea's Yoon opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine
World
04:15
South Korea's Yoon opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine
0
World
04:10
ECB market rate bets: still some unfinished business for the hawks
World
04:10
ECB market rate bets: still some unfinished business for the hawks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
11:16
Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report
Press Highlights
11:16
Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report
0
Middle East
2023-03-21
Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements
Middle East
2023-03-21
Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements
0
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
0
Sports
05:04
Rodrygo double eases Real Madrid into semi-finals
Sports
05:04
Rodrygo double eases Real Madrid into semi-finals
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
2
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
3
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
4
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
5
Lebanon News
09:05
40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds
Lebanon News
09:05
40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds
6
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
7
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
8
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store