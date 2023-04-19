News
German union announces nationwide transport strike for Friday
World
2023-04-19 | 04:05
High views
Share
Share
1
min
German union announces nationwide transport strike for Friday
Germany's EVG union announced on Wednesday a nationwide transport strike for Friday, with national rail operator Deutsche Bahn among the companies impacted.
The strike will affect 50 companies and run from 3 am (0100 GMT) until 11 am (0900 GMT), the railway and transport union said.
Commuters should be prepared for delays and cancellations, it warned.
High inflation in Europe's largest economy has prompted a wave of strikes in recent months as workers demand higher pay to offset the rising cost of living.
The Verdi union has also called on security control workers to strike at three airports on Thursday and Friday. Hamburg Airport on Tuesday said all departures would be cancelled or take place without passengers as a result, with around 80,000 travellers likely to be affected.
The EVG, which is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers, is seeking a 12 percent wage increase or at least an additional 650 euros per month.
The state-owned Deutsche Bahn has offered 5 percent more and one-off payments of up to 2,500 euros.
Reuters
