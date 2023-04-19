News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Moldova summons Russian envoy to expel member of embassy staff
World
2023-04-19 | 05:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Moldova summons Russian envoy to expel member of embassy staff
Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday to declare a member of the Russian embassy staff persona non grata, a government spokesperson said.
Government press secretary Daniel Vode told reporters the decision was connected to the actions of embassy staff towards Moldovan border guards who denied entry to a regional Russian politician at Chisinau airport this week.
The embassy staffer was not named.
Reuters
World
Moldova
Summon
Russian
Envoy
Expel
Member
Embassy
Staff
Russia
Next
Beijing hospital fire deaths rise to 29, mostly patients
Spain to finance 43,000 more social houses
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-13
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
World
2023-04-13
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
0
World
2023-02-23
Moldova dismisses Russian report of Ukraine plot over Transdniestria
World
2023-02-23
Moldova dismisses Russian report of Ukraine plot over Transdniestria
0
World
2023-02-14
Moldova closes airspace, one day after warning of Russian coup plot
World
2023-02-14
Moldova closes airspace, one day after warning of Russian coup plot
0
World
2023-02-03
US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya
World
2023-02-03
US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:53
China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency
World
09:53
China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency
0
World
08:41
Mexico nabs, swiftly deports MS-13 gang leader to El Salvador
World
08:41
Mexico nabs, swiftly deports MS-13 gang leader to El Salvador
0
World
08:08
Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023
World
08:08
Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023
0
World
08:04
Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation
World
08:04
Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
0
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
0
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030
Middle East
2023-02-16
Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
2
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
3
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
5
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
6
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
7
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
8
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store