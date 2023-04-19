Moldova summons Russian envoy to expel member of embassy staff

World
2023-04-19 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Moldova summons Russian envoy to expel member of embassy staff
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Moldova summons Russian envoy to expel member of embassy staff

Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday to declare a member of the Russian embassy staff persona non grata, a government spokesperson said.

Government press secretary Daniel Vode told reporters the decision was connected to the actions of embassy staff towards Moldovan border guards who denied entry to a regional Russian politician at Chisinau airport this week.

The embassy staffer was not named.

 
 

World

Moldova

Summon

Russian

Envoy

Expel

Member

Embassy

Staff

Russia

LBCI Next
Beijing hospital fire deaths rise to 29, mostly patients
Spain to finance 43,000 more social houses
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Moldova dismisses Russian report of Ukraine plot over Transdniestria

LBCI
World
2023-02-14

Moldova closes airspace, one day after warning of Russian coup plot

LBCI
World
2023-02-03

US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:53

China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency

LBCI
World
08:41

Mexico nabs, swiftly deports MS-13 gang leader to El Salvador

LBCI
World
08:08

Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023

LBCI
World
08:04

Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

LBCI
Variety
06:40

Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app