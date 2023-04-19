News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China ramps up construction on new Antarctic station
World
2023-04-19 | 06:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China ramps up construction on new Antarctic station
China is increasing its Antarctic footprint according to new satellite imagery collected by a Washington-based think tank that shows construction has resumed for the first time since 2018 on the country's fifth station in the southern polar region.
Beijing has sought to develop new shipping routes in the Arctic and expand its research in Antarctica, but Western governments worry its increasing presence in the polar regions could provide the People's Liberation Army (PLA) with better surveillance capabilities.
The new station, on Inexpressible Island near the Ross Sea, is expected to include an observatory with a satellite ground station, and should help China "fill in a major gap" in its ability to access the continent, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said in a report.
CSIS used satellite images taken in January to identify new support facilities, temporary buildings, a helicopter pad, and foundations for a larger main building at the 5,000 square meter (53,820 square feet) station. It estimated that construction could be done by 2024.
"While the station can provide tracking and communications for China's growing array of scientific polar observation satellites, its equipment can concurrently be used for intercepting other nations' satellite communications," CSIS said.
The station is well positioned to collect signals intelligence over Australia and New Zealand and telemetry data on rockets launched from Australia's new Arnhem Space Centre, it said. Once finished, the station is expected to include a wharf for China's Xuelong icebreaker ships.
CSIS told Reuters that while the U.S. still maintains a larger research presence in Antarctica – including the biggest facility in its McMurdo station – China's footprint is growing faster. China's fifth station will be 200 miles (320 km) from the McMurdo station, it said.
Under the 1959 Antarctic Treaty, to which China is party, activities on the continent are restricted to "peaceful purposes." Military personnel are allowed to conduct scientific research, but are banned from setting up bases, carrying out maneuvers, or testing weapons.
A 2022 Pentagon report said China's new Antarctic infrastructure was likely intended in part to strengthen its future claims to natural resources and maritime access and improve PLA capabilities.
China rejects claims that such stations would be used for espionage.
Reuters
World
China
Ramps Up
Construction
New
Atlantic
Station
Next
Indian taxi startup BluSmart picks EV fight with Uber
At least one dead, 5 injured in Manhattan parking structure collapse
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-16
China's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform
Variety
2023-04-16
China's Xpeng aims to cut costs with new vehicle manufacturing platform
0
World
2023-04-06
China accounts for two thirds of world's planned new coal power - research
World
2023-04-06
China accounts for two thirds of world's planned new coal power - research
0
World
2023-03-31
Taiwan calm in face of China raising tensions, President Tsai says in New York
World
2023-03-31
Taiwan calm in face of China raising tensions, President Tsai says in New York
0
World
2023-03-20
China to import 27 new video games, including Tencent, NetEase titles
World
2023-03-20
China to import 27 new video games, including Tencent, NetEase titles
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:53
China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency
World
09:53
China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency
0
World
08:41
Mexico nabs, swiftly deports MS-13 gang leader to El Salvador
World
08:41
Mexico nabs, swiftly deports MS-13 gang leader to El Salvador
0
World
08:08
Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023
World
08:08
Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023
0
World
08:04
Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation
World
08:04
Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-20
UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland
World
2023-03-20
UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland
0
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
0
Lebanon Economy
09:22
Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees
Lebanon Economy
09:22
Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
2
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
3
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
5
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
6
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
7
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
8
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store