Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Germany forced to halt evacuation mission from Sudan – Spiegel
World
2023-04-19 | 06:25
Germany forced to halt evacuation mission from Sudan – Spiegel
A mission by the German military to evacuate around 150 citizens from Sudan had to be halted on Wednesday due to fighting in the capital Khartoum, the Spiegel news magazine reported citing unnamed sources.
A spokesperson for the defense ministry declined to comment on the report. The foreign ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.
Spiegel said the Luftwaffe air force had dispatched three A400M transport planes for the mission early on Wednesday. The planes had landed in Greece for a refueling stop.
The Bundeswehr military aborted the mission amid reports of renewed clashes and airstrikes in Khartoum, according to the report.
Fighting erupted in Sudan on Saturday, killing at least 185 people and derailing an internationally backed plan for a transition to civilian democracy in the country.
Foreign powers, including the United States, have pushed for a ceasefire between the army and paramilitary forces amid concerns over the increasingly dire humanitarian situation.
Reuters
World
Germany
Force
Halt
Evacuation
Mission
Sudan
Military
