Germany forced to halt evacuation mission from Sudan – Spiegel

World
2023-04-19 | 06:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Germany forced to halt evacuation mission from Sudan – Spiegel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Germany forced to halt evacuation mission from Sudan – Spiegel

A mission by the German military to evacuate around 150 citizens from Sudan had to be halted on Wednesday due to fighting in the capital Khartoum, the Spiegel news magazine reported citing unnamed sources.

A spokesperson for the defense ministry declined to comment on the report. The foreign ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Spiegel said the Luftwaffe air force had dispatched three A400M transport planes for the mission early on Wednesday. The planes had landed in Greece for a refueling stop.

The Bundeswehr military aborted the mission amid reports of renewed clashes and airstrikes in Khartoum, according to the report.

Fighting erupted in Sudan on Saturday, killing at least 185 people and derailing an internationally backed plan for a transition to civilian democracy in the country.

Foreign powers, including the United States, have pushed for a ceasefire between the army and paramilitary forces amid concerns over the increasingly dire humanitarian situation.

 
 

World

Germany

Force

Halt

Evacuation

Mission

Sudan

Military

LBCI Next
Biden's approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns -Reuters/Ipsos
Vaccine critic Robert Kennedy Jr to launch US Democratic presidential bid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Sudan's army pounds paramilitary bases with air strikes in power struggle

LBCI
World
2023-04-16

Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Ethiopia starts dismantling regional military forces

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:53

China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency

LBCI
World
08:41

Mexico nabs, swiftly deports MS-13 gang leader to El Salvador

LBCI
World
08:08

Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023

LBCI
World
08:04

Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-20

UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:22

Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

LBCI
Variety
06:40

Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app