Biden's approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns -Reuters/Ipsos

2023-04-19 | 06:33
Biden's approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns -Reuters/Ipsos
2min
Biden's approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns -Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval fell to 39% this month, nearing the lowest level of his presidency, as the U.S. economy showed signs of losing steam, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.

The three-day poll, which ended on Sunday, showed a modest decline from last month, when 42% of respondents said they approved of Biden's performance as president.

Biden's popularity declined almost steadily after he took office in January 2021, bottoming out at 36% in mid-2022. It has remained near that level since then.

Biden declared last Friday he was running for re-election in 2024 but he has yet to formally launch his campaign.

He is not expected to face serious competition for the nomination of his Democratic Party, but his approval levels remain low by historical standards.

Donald Trump, who is also running for president in 2024, spent much of his 2017-2021 presidency with similarly low approval levels, bottoming out at 33% in December 2017. Previous presidents only occasionally experienced approval levels that low.

Biden declared last Friday he was running for re-election in 2024 but he has yet to formally launch his campaign.

He is not expected to face serious competition for the nomination of his Democratic Party, but his approval levels remain low by historical standards.

Donald Trump, who is also running for president in 2024, spent much of his 2017-2021 presidency with similarly low approval levels, bottoming out at 33% in December 2017. Previous presidents only occasionally experienced approval levels that low.

Reuters
 

