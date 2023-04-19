BAT and Amazon in Italy probe over tobacco heater advertising

2023-04-19
BAT and Amazon in Italy probe over tobacco heater advertising
2min
BAT and Amazon in Italy probe over tobacco heater advertising

British American Tobacco (BATS.L) and Amazon (AMZN.O) are under investigation in Italy over what regulators say is potentially misleading advertising for the Glo Hyper X2 tobacco heater, the Italian Competition Authority said on Tuesday.

"It is not made clear, or it is inadequately stated" in the advertising that Glo Hyper X2 is a nicotine-based product, and that it is "intended for an adult audience", the authority said.

The regulator also said it had seen the tobacco heater being marketed as "nicotine-free".

"The omission and/or deceptiveness of this essential information" in advertising could influence consumers' decisions and expose them, "minors in particular", to the risk of unknowingly damaging their health, the regulator said.

The Glo device does not itself contain nicotine but is used with tobacco sticks that do include nicotine.

Amazon Services Europe and Amazon Italia Customer Services were included in the investigation because the device is sold on the online platform.

Reuters found an offer for Glo Hyper X2 on Amazon Prime Italy presenting the product as "the cigarette alternative, a smokeless and odor-free experience, nicotine-free".

An accompanying image had a "no under 18s" symbol.

An Amazon spokesperson on Wednesday said that the company "works hard to maintain customer trust and provide clear information on product pages" and that it pledged to "fully collaborate" with the Italian Competition Authority on the investigation.

A spokesperson for BAT said the company was committed to "responsible marketing", in addition to the requirements set by local applicable laws.

"We are available to cooperate with the Italian Competition Authority to ensure a swift conclusion of these proceedings," the spokesperson added.
 
 

