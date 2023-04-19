China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency

World
2023-04-19 | 09:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency

China is seeking to acquire equipment and knowledge in the Dutch space sector, sometimes in circumvention of export restrictions, the Netherlands' military intelligence agency said on Wednesday. 

The agency, known by its Dutch acronym MIVD, said in its 2022 annual report that its analysis "shows the Chinese satellite launch capacity will increase further in the coming years to 100 launches per year". 

There have been "various Chinese attempts to acquire military-relevant technology outside the export restrictions. In doing so, the MIVD discovered, among other things, a number of cover companies that were used for this purpose", it said. 

China's embassy in the Netherlands did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

China has long insisted that its space programme is for peaceful purposes and that it opposes any form of arms race in space. But at the same time, Beijing says its space programme must help protect China’s national security. China also aims to be a major space power by 2030. 

MIVD chief Jan Swillers said in the agency's report that 

China was specifically seeking "launchers with intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and communication satellites”. 

The Chinese want to become a leader in space by developing state-of-the-art quantum communication networks with global coverage, the report said. 

The MIVD's partner agency, the Dutch general intelligence agency AIVD, said on Monday that China posed "the greatest threat to Dutch economic security". 

In response, China's foreign ministry urged Western officials to abandon what it called a Cold War mentality and stop hyping up the “China threat” narrative. 

Beijing's embassy in the Netherlands rejected the AIVD's remarks, saying accusations Chinese firms were spying were false and that they instead followed Dutch laws and regulations. 

The MIVD's report said it had taken security measures where possible to safeguard against spying and hacking attempts. 

Reuters
 

World

China

Dutch

Space

Export

Restrictions

Netherlands

Military

Intelligence

LBCI Next
Kim says North Korea’s 1st spy satellite is ready for launch
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Taiwan says China planning to close airspace amid military drills

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

China dissatisfied with Japan's chip export restrictions - spokesperson

LBCI
World
07:25

How this year's military intelligence leaks could damage US security

LBCI
World
06:13

As EV costs tumble in China, an export wave builds

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Syria's road to reintegration: Obstacles, conditions, and challenges ahead

LBCI
World
11:25

Sudan's army chief, the warlord and a feud that risks civil war

LBCI
World
11:00

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran's drone, military programs

LBCI
World
08:41

Mexico nabs, swiftly deports MS-13 gang leader to El Salvador

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-06

Google Cloud to support Kuwait's digitization drive

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Macron, Biden want to engage China to end war in Ukraine, Elysee says

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-20

TSX starts week on firmer ground as materials, financials gain

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
Variety
06:40

Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:22

Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app