Disney announces groundbreaking for affordable housing in Florida

World
2023-04-20 | 02:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Disney announces groundbreaking for affordable housing in Florida
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Disney announces groundbreaking for affordable housing in Florida

Walt Disney World said on Wednesday it would break ground next year on a planned affordable housing development in Central Florida.

The unit of Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said it plans to provide 1,400 housing units on 80 acres (32.4 hectares) of land "a few miles away" from the Magic Kingdom and near schools and shopping. The first units are expected to be completed in 2026.

The announcement comes the same day as members of the state-appointed oversight board discussed the need for affordable housing for Disney's 75,000 employees.
Tensions between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney began last year, when the company publicly opposed the state's legislation barring instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom.

The Florida legislature passed a bill, which DeSantis signed, giving the governor the authority to appoint supervisors to a board that oversees municipal services and development in a special district that encompasses Walt Disney World resort.

Disney responded by pushing through a developer's agreement and restrictive covenants that would limit the new board's actions for decades. The Governor responded by calling on the state lawmakers to pass a bill that would nullify the company's efforts.
 
 
 

World

Disney

Florida

Housing

LBCI Next
Sudan rivals attempt another truce as civilians flee unrest
Syria's road to reintegration: Obstacles, conditions, and challenges ahead
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Ron DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill asserting state oversight of land around Walt Disney World

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Florida lawmakers approve 6-week abortion ban, sending bill to DeSantis for signature

LBCI
World
2023-04-02

Thousands protest in Portugal over housing crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:51

NATO chief Stoltenberg visits wartime Ukraine

LBCI
World
04:50

New fighting rattles Sudan's capital as residents try to flee

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
World
04:47

Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Variety
03:14

Singapore's CBC, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala raise $315 mln for Hasten Biopharmaceutic

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Japan's JERA says made sufficient bond disclosures after climate group complaint

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
Variety
06:40

Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:22

Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Lebanon sees a decrease in crime rates within first three months of 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app