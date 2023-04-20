News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disney announces groundbreaking for affordable housing in Florida
World
2023-04-20 | 02:45
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Disney announces groundbreaking for affordable housing in Florida
Walt Disney World said on Wednesday it would break ground next year on a planned affordable housing development in Central Florida.
The unit of Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said it plans to provide 1,400 housing units on 80 acres (32.4 hectares) of land "a few miles away" from the Magic Kingdom and near schools and shopping. The first units are expected to be completed in 2026.
The announcement comes the same day as members of the state-appointed oversight board discussed the need for affordable housing for Disney's 75,000 employees.
Tensions between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney began last year, when the company publicly opposed the state's legislation barring instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom.
The Florida legislature passed a bill, which DeSantis signed, giving the governor the authority to appoint supervisors to a board that oversees municipal services and development in a special district that encompasses Walt Disney World resort.
Disney responded by pushing through a developer's agreement and restrictive covenants that would limit the new board's actions for decades. The Governor responded by calling on the state lawmakers to pass a bill that would nullify the company's efforts.
Reuters
World
Disney
Florida
Housing
Next
Sudan rivals attempt another truce as civilians flee unrest
Syria's road to reintegration: Obstacles, conditions, and challenges ahead
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-08
Ron DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement
World
2023-04-08
Ron DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement
0
World
2023-02-27
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill asserting state oversight of land around Walt Disney World
World
2023-02-27
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill asserting state oversight of land around Walt Disney World
0
World
2023-04-14
Florida lawmakers approve 6-week abortion ban, sending bill to DeSantis for signature
World
2023-04-14
Florida lawmakers approve 6-week abortion ban, sending bill to DeSantis for signature
0
World
2023-04-02
Thousands protest in Portugal over housing crisis
World
2023-04-02
Thousands protest in Portugal over housing crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:51
NATO chief Stoltenberg visits wartime Ukraine
World
04:51
NATO chief Stoltenberg visits wartime Ukraine
0
World
04:50
New fighting rattles Sudan's capital as residents try to flee
World
04:50
New fighting rattles Sudan's capital as residents try to flee
0
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
0
World
04:47
Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt
World
04:47
Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
0
Variety
03:14
Singapore's CBC, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala raise $315 mln for Hasten Biopharmaceutic
Variety
03:14
Singapore's CBC, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala raise $315 mln for Hasten Biopharmaceutic
0
World
2023-04-06
Japan's JERA says made sufficient bond disclosures after climate group complaint
World
2023-04-06
Japan's JERA says made sufficient bond disclosures after climate group complaint
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
2
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
3
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
5
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
6
Lebanon Economy
09:22
Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees
Lebanon Economy
09:22
Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees
7
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanon sees a decrease in crime rates within first three months of 2023
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanon sees a decrease in crime rates within first three months of 2023
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store