Hungary to allow transit of Ukrainian grain, protect farmers, minister says

World
2023-04-20 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hungary to allow transit of Ukrainian grain, protect farmers, minister says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hungary to allow transit of Ukrainian grain, protect farmers, minister says

Hungary will continue to allow transit of Ukrainian grain, ensuring the departure of such shipments "in a controlled manner," its agriculture minister, Istvan Nagy, told state news agency MTI after talks in Brussels.

Nagy was also cited by MTI late on Wednesday as saying that talks were underway about further products that could fall under a current import ban, in addition to wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower.
The European Commission said on Wednesday it would take emergency "preventive measures" for wheat, maize, sunflower seeds and rapeseed after a joint complaint from Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at the end of March.

This followed Poland and Hungary last weekend banning some imports from Ukraine. Other eastern European countries said they were considering similar action.

"It was worthwhile for Hungary to take firm action and protect the interests of Hungarian farmers," Nagy said, referring to the ban, adding the measures forced Brussels to take action.
An EU official said this would only allow the grains to enter the five countries from Ukraine if they were set for export to other EU members or to the rest of the world. This measure would last until the end of June.

The countries became transit routes for Ukrainian grain that could not be exported through Ukraine's Black Sea ports because of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Bottlenecks then trapped millions of tons of grains in countries bordering Ukraine, forcing local farmers to compete with an influx of cheap Ukrainian imports which they said distorted prices and demand.
 
 
 

World

Hungary

Ukraine

Grains

LBCI Next
World could face record temperatures in 2023 as El Nino returns
Three German airports empty as transport strikes begin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-16

Poland, Hungary ban grain and food imports from Ukraine

LBCI
World
05:22

Moscow fines Wikipedia owner $18,000 for Ukraine article – TASS

LBCI
World
04:51

NATO chief Stoltenberg visits wartime Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-04-19

South Korea's Yoon opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:49

Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France

LBCI
World
08:36

Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons

LBCI
World
08:08

WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics

LBCI
World
07:54

Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Variety
08:28

Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app