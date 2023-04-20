Pakistan's foreign minister to attend regional meeting in India

World
2023-04-20 | 05:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pakistan&#39;s foreign minister to attend regional meeting in India
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pakistan's foreign minister to attend regional meeting in India

Pakistan's foreign minister will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in India next month, his ministry said on Thursday, in what will be the first visit by a top Pakistani government official to India in nearly a decade.

Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors have been fraught for years and they have fought three wars, two of them over the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the SCO in the Indian state of Goa on May 4-5, the ministry said.

It will be the first visit to India by a top Pakistani since then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in in 2014.

Bhutto-Zardari is the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and a former president, Asif Ali Zardari.

India has for years accused Pakistan of helping Islamist separatists who have battled Indian security forces in its part of Kashmir since the late 1980s.

Pakistan denies the accusation and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination.

Violence in the region has eased recently although the neighbors have not sat down for talks on any major issues in years.

The SCO is an eight-member political and security bloc that includes Russia and China.

 
 

World

Pakistan

Foreign

Minister

FM

Attend

Regional

Meeting

India

LBCI Next
Moscow fines Wikipedia owner $18,000 for Ukraine article – TASS
NATO chief Stoltenberg visits wartime Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Pakistan condemns India's decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister due to seek Indian aid – report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-04

Who will attend or boycott the third ministerial meeting?

LBCI
World
03:03

Germany's foreign minister: Parts of China trip 'more than shocking'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:49

Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France

LBCI
World
08:36

Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons

LBCI
World
08:08

WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics

LBCI
World
07:54

Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Variety
08:28

Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app