Moscow fines Wikipedia owner $18,000 for Ukraine article – TASS

World
2023-04-20 | 05:22
High views
Moscow fines Wikipedia owner $18,000 for Ukraine article – TASS
Moscow fines Wikipedia owner $18,000 for Ukraine article – TASS

Wikipedia's owner has been fined 1.5 million rubles ($18,400) by a Russian court for failing to delete an article on the conflict in Ukraine, the TASS news agency said on Thursday.

Russia has hit the Wikimedia Foundation with a string of fines in recent months, but is "not yet" planning to block the service, the minister of digital affairs said this week. 

($1 = 81.6000 rubles)
 
 

World

Moscow

Fine

Wikipedia

Owner

Ukraine

Court

Article

