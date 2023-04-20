News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
India's heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk
World
2023-04-20 | 05:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
India's heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk
Killer heat waves are putting "unprecedented burdens" on India's agriculture, economy and public health, with climate change undermining the country's long-term efforts to reduce poverty, inequality and illness, a new study showed.
Extreme heat has caused more than 24,000 deaths since 1992 and has also driven up air pollution and accelerated glacial melt in northern India, said a team of scholars led by the University of Cambridge's Ramit Debnath.
India is now "facing a collision of multiple, cumulative climate hazards", with extreme weather happening almost every day from January to October last year, they said.
Debnath told Reuters that it was "very important to figure out how we measure vulnerabilities to frequent extreme events", with the Indian government's own "climate vulnerability index" believed to underestimate the impact that longer, earlier and more frequent heatwaves will have on development.
As much as 90 percent of India's total area now lies in extreme heat danger zones, and it is not fully prepared, he warned.
"India has already done quite a bit in terms of heat mitigation - they actually now recognize heatwaves as part of their disaster relief package," he said. "But there's a need to optimize the pace of these plans."
"The adaptation measures that are being put on paper are quite substantial ... and I think they have a very strong solid plan, but it's how they are implemented."
The researchers also warned that heatwaves were weakening India's efforts to meet its "Social Development Goals", a list of 17 U.N. objectives to cut poverty, hunger, inequality and disease.
Extreme heat could ultimately lead to a 15 percent decline in "outdoor working capacity", reduce the quality of life of up to 480 million people and cost 2.8 percent of GDP by 2050, they said.
Falling productivity caused by extreme high temperatures could already be costing India 5.4 percent of its GDP, according to the Climate Transparency Report published by environmental groups last year.
Reuters
World
India
Heatwaves
Putting
Economy
Development
Goals
Risk
Climate
Environment
Next
India sees Apple nearly tripling investment, exports in coming years
Japan will keep calling for China to act responsibly, Kishida says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
0
World
2023-04-15
When it comes to climate risk, investors prize disclosure, report suggests
World
2023-04-15
When it comes to climate risk, investors prize disclosure, report suggests
0
World
2023-04-11
India's pension scheme review must prioritize fiscal prudence, development spending-economists
World
2023-04-11
India's pension scheme review must prioritize fiscal prudence, development spending-economists
0
Variety
2023-03-10
US senators blast Treasury's 'lack of progress' on climate risks
Variety
2023-03-10
US senators blast Treasury's 'lack of progress' on climate risks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:49
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
World
08:49
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
0
World
08:36
Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons
World
08:36
Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons
0
World
08:08
WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics
World
08:08
WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics
0
World
07:54
Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law
World
07:54
Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
0
Middle East
05:27
Three flights of Egyptian troops have returned home from Sudan - Egyptian army
Middle East
05:27
Three flights of Egyptian troops have returned home from Sudan - Egyptian army
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
0
Variety
2023-04-18
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Variety
2023-04-18
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
4
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
6
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
7
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
8
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store