News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Women facing violence, forced marriage may get EU refugee status, top court adviser says
World
2023-04-20 | 04:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Women facing violence, forced marriage may get EU refugee status, top court adviser says
Women from outside the European Union at risk of "honour" crimes, forced marriages or domestic violence in their country of origin may be granted refugee status, a top adviser to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said on Thursday.
An advocate general to the ECJ made the remarks in a case brought by a court in Bulgaria, unsure whether to grant refugee status to a divorced Kurdish woman who said she had risked violence should she be returned to her home country Turkey.
The woman was forcibly married and, after numerous episodes of domestic violence and threats by her husband and other family members, she fled home and ultimately went to EU member Bulgaria, the ECJ said in a statement.
International protection as a refugee can be granted to persons who are exposed to risks of violence because they are members of a "particular social group" and women, due to their gender, can be regarded as such a group under EU law, the advocate general in the case, Richard de la Tour, said.
Bulgarian authorities therefore must carefully assess whether there is a direct link between the risks the woman faces in Turkey and her gender, the advocate general added.
Such opinions are not binding but the ECJ usually follows them when handing down the final verdict several weeks later.
Reuters
World
Women
European Union
Crimes
Forced Marriage
Domestic Violence
Refugee
Status
European Court Of Justice (ECJ)
Next
Sudanese army says 177 Egyptian air force troops evacuated to Egypt
South Korea's Yoon to visit US next week for summit with Biden
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
03:49
US and Mexico to submit bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup
Sports
03:49
US and Mexico to submit bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup
0
World
2023-04-19
Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023
World
2023-04-19
Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Saudi Arabia's Deputy FM receives Syrian FM to discuss political solution, refugees return
Middle East
2023-04-12
Saudi Arabia's Deputy FM receives Syrian FM to discuss political solution, refugees return
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN an 'internal' issue
Middle East
2023-04-12
Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN an 'internal' issue
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:49
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
World
08:49
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
0
World
08:36
Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons
World
08:36
Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons
0
World
08:08
WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics
World
08:08
WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics
0
World
07:54
Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law
World
07:54
Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
0
Middle East
05:27
Three flights of Egyptian troops have returned home from Sudan - Egyptian army
Middle East
05:27
Three flights of Egyptian troops have returned home from Sudan - Egyptian army
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
0
Variety
2023-04-18
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Variety
2023-04-18
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
4
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
6
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
7
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
8
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store