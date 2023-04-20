News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bangladesh suffers widespread power outages during relentless heat
World
2023-04-20 | 06:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bangladesh suffers widespread power outages during relentless heat
Bangladesh is being forced to cut power to millions of people as a relentless heatwave brings a surge in demand for power causing electricity supply shortfalls during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Greater use of irrigation pumps by farmers and an increase in commercial activity during Ramadan have contributed to increased power demand, officials say.
"It's difficult for us to sleep at night without power, and it is even more painful after fasting all day," said Munna Khan, a resident of the town of Ashulia on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka.
Power shortages have been most severe at night, government data showed. The port city of Chittagong, along with the textile, pharmaceutical and jute manufacturing hub of Mymensingh, have been among the worst-affected places.
The power cuts could increase production costs for Bangladesh's important export-oriented garment industry, which supply to customers such as Walmart (WMT.N), Gap Inc (GPS.N), H&M (HMb.ST), VF Corp (VFC.N), Zara and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO.N), industry officials say.
"We'll need more diesel to run the captive power plants to continue our production. That will raise production costs, but the buyers will not pay more," Shahidullah Azim, vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association told Reuters.
The average maximum temperature in Dhaka was 4.3% higher during the seven days to Wednesday compared with the week before and 12.5% higher than the same period last year, government data showed.
The maximum temperature soared to 42.8 Celsius (109 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday in the west of the country.
"People, especially children and the elderly, are suffering a lot. We express our sincere sympathy and sorrow for this untold suffering," Minister of Energy Nasrul Hamid said in a Facebook post late on Tuesday.
Hamid said the heatwave was "unprecedented" and the weather office has warned that there is no end in sight as the country prepares for the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of Ramadan this weekend.
Overall electricity supply fell short of demand by 6.6% over the seven days to Wednesday, government data showed, as demand surged nearly 14% compared with the preceding seven days.
Neighboring India is also seeing extreme heat, surging demand for power and some shortages.
India recorded a peak power demand - a measure of maximum power requirement during the day - of 215.9 gigawatts (GW), with the government a rise to as much as 229 GW this month.
Reuters
World
Bangladesh
Suffer
Widespread
Power
Outages
Heat
Next
In meeting with big economies, Biden to announce funds to fight climate change
Seaplanes and tech gods: Spain's drive to dish out $84 billion of EU cash
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-04
UK telecoms firm Virgin Media suffers widespread outages
World
2023-04-04
UK telecoms firm Virgin Media suffers widespread outages
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-12
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-12
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
0
World
05:52
India's heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk
World
05:52
India's heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk
0
Sports
03:23
With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Bucks top Heat to even series
Sports
03:23
With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Bucks top Heat to even series
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:49
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
World
08:49
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
0
World
08:36
Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons
World
08:36
Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons
0
World
08:08
WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics
World
08:08
WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics
0
World
07:54
Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law
World
07:54
Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
0
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
0
World
2023-04-17
Putin critic jailed in Russian treason case for 25 years in harshest sentence for years
World
2023-04-17
Putin critic jailed in Russian treason case for 25 years in harshest sentence for years
0
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
4
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
6
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
7
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
8
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store