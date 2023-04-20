In meeting with big economies, Biden to announce funds to fight climate change

World
2023-04-20 | 06:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In meeting with big economies, Biden to announce funds to fight climate change
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
In meeting with big economies, Biden to announce funds to fight climate change

President Joe Biden will announce plans to increase US funding to help developing countries fight climate change and curb deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest during a meeting on Thursday with leaders from the world's largest economies.

Biden will convene a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate as part of his efforts to galvanize support for measures to fight global warming. It is the fourth meeting of the group under his presidency.

The countries that take part in the forum account for about 80% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions and global gross domestic product, according to the White House.

The president will announce a US contribution of $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund, which finances projects on clean energy and climate change resilience in developing countries, doubling the overall US contribution, the White House said.

He will also announce plans to request $500 million over five years to contribute to the Amazon Fund, which works to combat deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, and related activities. A senior administration official said Biden's team would have to work with Congress to secure that funding.

Biden, who has made fighting climate change one of his top policy priorities, has set a goal of reducing US emissions 50%-52% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels and has said developed countries need to help developing nations tackle the problem.

This month, Biden's Environmental Protection Agency proposed sweeping emission cuts for new cars and trucks through 2032 in an effort to boost electric vehicles. Biden will encourage leaders from the group to join a collective effort to spur zero-emission vehicles, the White House said, and to reduce emissions from the shipping and power industries.

Countries and entities that make up the Major Economies Forum include Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, China, Egypt, the European Commission, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam.
 
 
 

World

Meeting

Big

Economies

Biden

Announce

Funds

Fight

Climate

Change

US

LBCI Next
Singapore to resume executions after 6-month break
Bangladesh suffers widespread power outages during relentless heat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Big Oil accuses Biden admin of 'flip-flopping' on climate change cases

LBCI
World
2023-04-16

Australia climate change activists 'halt' coal train, 50 charged

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Biden to discuss risks of AI in Tuesday meeting with science advisers

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

Italy's ski industry fires against climate change

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:49

Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France

LBCI
World
08:36

Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons

LBCI
World
08:08

WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics

LBCI
World
07:54

Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Putin critic jailed in Russian treason case for 25 years in harshest sentence for years

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app