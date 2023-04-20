Cross-border remote working could boost London financial center

World
2023-04-20 | 06:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cross-border remote working could boost London financial center
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cross-border remote working could boost London financial center

Britain must make it easier for staff based overseas to work remotely in London as the UK capital falls further behind New York on the global financial services ranking list, sector lobby group TheCityUK said in a report on Thursday.

Britain's leading role in financial services investment faces challenges from three continents, as Singapore, France and Germany also quickly catch up.

Drivers of investment are moving beyond the "low tax, low regulation" trope to include open trade, proximity to tech providers and good quality infrastructure, said the report, the latest in a series of warnings for Britain to do more to preserve its role in the sector.
 
While the UK remains the largest destination for financial services foreign direct investment in Europe, some UK companies are choosing to list abroad - chip designer Arm's New York flotation being a recent example - while European Union centers like Amsterdam compete harder with a post-Brexit Britain largely cut off from investors in the bloc.

"Britain attracted just three more financial services projects than France in 2021, 63 vs 60," the report, compiled with law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, said.

While some recommendations refer to existing reforms, such as tweaking insurance rules to encourage green investments, the report also wants cross-border remote working made easier.
 
Business visa rules should be amended to allow staff based overseas to work remotely for financial firms in Britain, and vice-versa, the report said.

"Adopting an innovative cross-border remote working system would ...also support manufacturing businesses across the UK," the report said.

EU regulators have stressed the need for local staffing in the new Brexit hubs opened by UK-based banks, insurers and asset managers in the EU.

City Minister Andrew Griffith said on Wednesday he was getting on with implementing existing reforms and many companies were proud to be listed in Britain.
 

World

Cross

Border

Remote

Working

Could

Boost

London

Financial

Center

LBCI Next
Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group
Singapore to resume executions after 6-month break
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

UN cross-border aid to Syria could resume on Thursday

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Remote working means this startup can use brains in emerging markets to disrupt management consultants

LBCI
World
2023-04-16

South Korea fires warning shots after North's boat crosses sea border

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Cash-loving Germans fret over exploding ATMs as cross-border crime wave hits

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:49

Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France

LBCI
World
08:36

Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons

LBCI
World
08:08

WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to open humanitarian corridor for medics

LBCI
World
07:54

Protesters storm Paris Euronext building in anger over pension law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Putin critic jailed in Russian treason case for 25 years in harshest sentence for years

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:56

Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:40

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
Middle East
11:36

Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app